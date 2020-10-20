SYSTRAN Named Official Translation Partner of the World Trade Center San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTRAN, the leader in AI-based translation technology, announces today the company is named the official translation partner of the World Trade Center (WTC) San Diego. This partnership will give burgeoning small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) access to translation technology that will help grow their businesses and support their customers across the globe.

"San Diego has been home to SYSTRAN since 1968 and our focus has always been on supporting the local community," said VP of Sales & Marketing at SYSTRAN, Ken Behan. "This new partnership is about expanding our local economy and supporting SMBs in their global reach and growth. These companies will now have the tools they need to assist in growing exports and trade across the world."

MetroConnect, the flagship program of WTC San Diego, provides SMBs with the resources necessary to engage in global markets. The program awards companies with matching funds, connects them with relevant export-oriented partners and resources and arranges specialized workshops to increase knowledge and awareness of global export trends and regulations.

Through MetroConnect, SYSTRAN has equipped SMBs with the tools to capitalize on massive opportunities in emerging markets. See SYSTRAN's work with local business EDDY Pump here.

Additionally, WTC San Diego recently formalized a partnership with the San Diego and Imperial Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to establish an Export Specialty Center in the region.

"This export specialty center will greatly expand access to WTC services for companies across San Diego and Imperial counties, regardless of industry," said Executive Director of World Trade Center San Diego, Nikia Clarke. "As the official translation partner of World Trade Center San Diego, SYSTRAN will ensure these businesses can communicate seamlessly with customers and partners around the globe."

To learn more information about SYSTRAN's professional translation software and plan options visit systransoft.com/translation-products/.

Learn more about the MetroConnect export assistance program by visiting www.sandiegobusiness.org/wtcsd/metroconnect/.

About SYSTRAN

With more than 50 years of experience, SYSTRAN provides business users with advanced and secure translation solutions. For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com.

