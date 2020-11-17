SYSTRAN Translation Widget Provides SMBs Simple Solution to Globalizing Websites

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTRAN, the leader in AI-based translation technology, announces its newest advancement in helping small-and-midsize businesses (SMBs) become global business leaders. SYSTRAN Translation Widget allows SMBs to quickly and easily translate their website to reach global audiences.

"The traditional approach to localizing a website can be complex and costly involving intricate workflows and numerous external suppliers," said VP of Sales & Marketing at SYSTRAN, Ken Behan. "Our free translation widget provides companies a tailor-made and pre-configured translation solution that takes minimal time and effort to configure. This allows companies to quickly communicate with global partners and customers who are visiting their website."

SYSTRAN Translation Widget is inserted directly into the website to translate text for all visitors and activates based on the visitor's settings, cookies and preferred browser language. The widget can be deployed across most Internet browsers and internal company Intranets and visitors can access on PC, Mac laptops, tablets and smartphones. Users are also able to create customized user dictionaries that helps better translate special terminology, acronyms and industry-specific language.

The new JavaScript Translation Widget is powered by SYSTRAN's Marketplace Catalog that has hundreds of language combinations in different domains. SMBs are now looking for translation solutions that are perfectly adapted to their industry and professional jargon, and by using the language engine that best fits their needs the net result will provide a better and more meaningful experience for their website visitors.

Companies interested in learning more about globalizing their website can attend this SYSTRAN webinar. For more information about SYSTRAN's professional translation software and plan options, visit systransoft.com/translation-products/.

About SYSTRAN

With more than 50 years of experience, SYSTRAN provides business users with advanced and secure translation solutions. For more information, visit www.systrangroup.com.

