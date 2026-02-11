SYTES OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES TENANT DEMAND-DRIVEN MARKETPLACE MODERNIZING COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LEASING

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sytes, a tenant demand–driven commercial real estate marketplace designed to modernize how development and leasing deals get done, today announced its official national launch. Commercial real estate has long relied on fragmented workflows, cold outreach, and speculative dealmaking. Sytes flips that model by making tenant intent visible, allowing retail brands and operators to declare where they want to expand, while landlords and developers engage directly with verified demand.

"Commercial real estate doesn't have a demand problem, it has a visibility problem," said Rafael Weiss, founder of Sytes. "Sytes was built to surface real tenant intent so deals can move faster, with less friction and fewer dead ends, we're giving the market signal instead of noise. Legacy CRE workflows weren't designed for speed or scale, so we built Sytes to replace spreadsheets, email chains, and cold calls with a single marketplace where intent is transparent. When both sides can see real demand, deals move faster, and everyone wins," added Dean Sloves, co-founder of Sytes.

Sytes operates as a subscription-based marketplace, enabling users to search by state, market, or specific property address to identify active tenant demand. A newly launched per-site feature allows landlords and developers to enter a property address and instantly see which tenants are actively seeking that exact location, reducing guesswork and shortening leasing timelines.

Sytes's first customer was Go To Foods which acts as the franchisor for seven iconic brands: Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, McAlister's Deli, and Schlotzsky's. "Sytes has been the go-to system for managing site submissions from third parties and has paid for itself in time savings and actual deal flow." said Matt Mehring, VP of Real Estate for Go To Foods.

The platform is already being used by fast-growing retail, industrial, and QSR brands, including Dutch Bros, Church's Chicken, Papa Johns, SWTHZ, My Salon Suites, FASTSIGNS, Burn Boot Camp, Scooter's Coffee, Popeyes, and Dogtopia, as well as institutional landlords" landlords and developers seeking to lease space more efficiently such as Kimco and Inventrust. Subscriber outcomes include a $1.5 million deal sourced through a basic account and a $20 million pipeline generated from a $2,400 annual subscription, underscoring the platform's ROI-driven value.

Sytes serves a broad range of commercial real estate stakeholders, including multi-unit franchisees and real estate expansion teams, REITs, family offices, local landlords, developers, brokers, and institutional owners. Pricing begins at approximately $99 per month, offering a low-friction entry point for users seeking to identify opportunities and accelerate leasing decisions.

About Sytes

