Sytheon Granted 2 New US Patents on Isosorbide Diesters for Treating Atopic Dermatitis, Seeking Exclusive Partner to Bring to Market

Sytheon Ltd.

13 Dec, 2023, 09:56 ET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sytheon is thrilled to announce that its new turnkey product for treating Atopic Dermatitis (eczema) has further patent protection – and is actively seeking an exclusive partner to bring it to the OTC dermatological market.

There is currently an unmet need for a sustainable, safe, and cost-effective product for those with mild to moderate Atopic Dermatitis (AD). Sytheon has a turnkey product, ActSES®, with solid science, patent protection, and clinical validation by UC-Davis, CA dermatologists – and a new clinical study on children underway.

Sytheon is seeking an exclusive partnership to bring turnkey atopic dermatitis treatment product to market.
Market Opportunity for Atopic Dermatitis (AD)
Topical therapies are a mainstay treatment for AD, particularly for children or those with mild-to-moderate disease who may not qualify for systemic medications. The complexity of chronic AD is increased by the interplay of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, resulting in the perpetuation of AD signs and symptoms.

ActSES®, a unique synergistic combination product of Isosorbide di-(linoleate/oleate) (Hydra Synol® IDL) + Isosorbide di-caprylate (Hydra Synol® DOI), has been developed by Sytheon to serve this unmet need. The effects of topically applied ActSES® are not limited to barrier repair but synergistically inhibit inflammatory cascades that amplify pruritus and cutaneous eruption.

For ActSES®, Sytheon has obtained two new US patents 11,753,414 (method) & 11,753,415 (composition), entitled "Composition and Methods for Treating Atopic Dermatitis." Sytheon has two earlier US Patents (10,597,402 & 11,312,725), which disclose "compositions and methods for restoring epidermal integrity and function and treating dermatol­ogical diseases."

Sytheon is actively looking for an exclusive partnership with the right organization to bring this turnkey product to the OTC dermatological market. To inquire, please send us a message here.
About Sytheon
Sytheon is an innovative research-focused company committed to developing high-performance active ingredients for the personal care industry. Inspired by nature, all of Sytheon's ingredients have been scientifically and clinically validated to improve the health and beauty of the skin.
