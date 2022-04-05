SyTrue Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

Award-winning Healthcare IT PR agency to collaborate with leader in modernizing payer workflows to amplify client successes and industry best practices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, announced that SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, has selected the firm as its agency of record to amplify client successes and industry best practices after a competitive review of agencies.

SyTrue enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency that increases productivity, reduces costs and enhances revenue. SyTrue's innovative clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) Operating System NLP OS™ synthesizes, normalizes and transforms unstructured clinical data into a strategic enterprise-wide digital asset that catalyzes informed decision-making for risk adjustment, care coordination and payment integrity.

"As a result of fragmented, incomplete patient data, health plans routinely miss opportunities to improve payment integrity, risk adjustment and population health," said SyTrue Founder and CEO Kyle Silvestro. "We look forward to partnering with Amendola to share the story of how SyTrue enables payers to make sense of disorganized data to increase productivity, reduce costs and enhance revenue."

"Issues such as inaccurate payments, unneeded tests and procedures and overly complex pricing cost health plans millions of dollars a year in lost revenue," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "With its NLP OS™ enterprise solution that reads and understands medical records, SyTrue is fundamentally improving the way healthcare experts interact with patient records."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media and communications plan for SyTrue that will showcase the company's current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships. Recently, SyTrue announced that SyTrue payer clients benefited from 35% to 55% increases in productivity and ROIs between $13 and $28 per audit using SyTrue's payment integrity tools and services. SyTrue also shared that in 2021, it capped off a year of tremendous growth in the company's client base, number of employees and transaction volume.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SyTrue

SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency that increases productivity, reduces costs and enhances revenue. Healthcare payers must analyze extensive amounts of unstructured data to identify insights from patients' episodic health records, which cannot be accessed by traditional methods of search and require expensive chart reviews. SyTrue's innovative clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) Operating System NLP OS™ synthesizes, normalizes and transforms unstructured clinical data into a strategic enterprise-wide digital asset that catalyzes informed decision-making for risk adjustment, care coordination and payment integrity. Developed by clinicians and data scientists with deep healthcare domain expertise, SyTrue's solutions boost the productivity of review teams and generate higher ROI on chart reviews through greater accuracy, speed, repeatability and scalability. SyTrue is trusted by top-tier health plans who have leveraged NLP OS™ to process more than 10 billion health records, yielding insights that lead to increased efficiencies and improvements in financial performance.

