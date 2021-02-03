Syxsense Announces a Customizable Dashboard Designer to Easily Deliver Useful Information to IT and Security Teams in Real-Time

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, today announced the availability of customizable dashboards. These dashboards provide IT and Security intelligence by centrally integrating data from the cloud, on-prem devices, roaming devices and servers into insightful information that clearly illustrates exposed risk. The Syxsense dashboards provides real-time data on vulnerabilities in over 30 security families, such as: antivirus, crypto mining, and firewalls, along with software vulnerabilities using CVSS scores for Microsoft and 3rd party patches.

IT and security teams are able to create unlimited dashboards, both personal and shared, to visualize the data necessary to make informed decisions about their organization's security and then perform remediations. MSPs can create client focused dashboards, allowing their security and IT managers to see what is critically required, organization by organization.

No code or design skills are necessary. Drag and drop the predefined widgets and populate them with any query data required. Widgets include graphs, counters, buttons, data grids and more. A single click from these queries will visually add summary information to a selected dashboard. The widgets are able to both effortlessly drill into detailed data and initiate actions like patch scans, security scans, and patch deployments. Organizations are free to mix and match predefined dashboards with their own designs to create the best fit of data visualization to achieve their goals.

Syxsense Dashboards are included with Syxsense Secure and Syxsense Manage at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

