Syxsense Announces How It Could Have Responded to the Florida Water Poisoning Attack

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week an unidentified attacker gained access to a water treatment plant's network and modified chemical dosages to dangerous levels.



The FBI has issued an alert on Tuesday, raising attention to three security issues that have been seen on the plant's network following last week's hack. In these cases, the FBI recommends a series of basic security best practices as an intermediary way to mitigate threats.



Using Syxsense Secure, you can verify your governance against these FBI recommendations, along with resolving any issues discovered as part of this vulnerability scanning exercise.



Rob Brown, Chief Customer Success Officer at Syxsense said, "Obsolete software or unpatched devices provide one of the most serious concerns to the Security Chiefs of companies worldwide. Many of our customers are saying the unpatched laptop may become the next big weaponized threat. They are using Syxsense Secure with the hyper-automation of Syxsense Cortex to return their users safely to the office or isolate those devices if they are unsafe."

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



