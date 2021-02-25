Syxsense Announces Integration with Microsoft Office 365

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, today announced integration to Microsoft Office 365 allowing simple automated installation of the full Microsoft Office Suite.

IT departments have long struggled to get the Office 365 installer and configuration files deployed across the organization. Syxsense distills the cumbersome office deployment into a simple wizard containing three questions:

Where - which devices should Office 365 be installed on?

- which devices should Office 365 be installed on? What – should be deployed? Syxsense is able to leverage and reuse the Office config files built at Microsoft Office Config. Answer the questions on the Microsoft site to choose which products and languages are installed, how they should be updated and set user install experience settings. Once stored in the config file, Syxsense imports the saved settings and uses a tiny installer to manage moving the media to the target device.

– should be deployed? Syxsense is able to leverage and reuse the Office config files built at Microsoft Office Config. Answer the questions on the Microsoft site to choose which products and languages are installed, how they should be updated and set user install experience settings. Once stored in the config file, Syxsense imports the saved settings and uses a tiny installer to manage moving the media to the target device. When – This final step leverages maintenance and blackout windows to ensure the scheduled installation has limited impact on productivity.

With an interface to save and reuse multiple configurations, Syxsense can "Quick Install" custom deployments for divisions within organizations with different Office requirements.

Office 365 deployment is included with Syxsense Secure and Syxsense Manage at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

