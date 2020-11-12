Syxsense Announces New European Expansion

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and BASINGSTOKE, U.K., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announces support for five new European languages.

As Syxsense continues to expand internationally, supporting larger global customers, they've added additional language support for France, German, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Support for the new countries will be delivered from Syxsense's European headquarters in the U.K.

The additional languages supported by Syxsense expands its already global footprint. Syxsense currently has offices in the US, UK and Australia, supporting clients in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.



Support for the new languages comes at a time when millions of workers are remote due to Coronavirus lockdowns, creating a cyber security risk. Several clients recently reviewed Syxsense on Gartner-owned Capterra, commenting on Syxsense's ability to manage and secure remote workers:

"I've been able to address Windows patching for staff who no longer come into our network due to Covid-19, as well as software patching capabilities. Remote management has also been helpful as well as basic system review/maintenance in the background without the user's input." - Director of IT, Hospital & Health Care.

"Being able to monitor inventory, processes, patching and queries in real-time have really helped keep our environment secure and up to date. This has been very important as remote working has increased across the board." - IT Desktop Administrator, Non-Profit Organization Management.

"We were starting to see issues keeping our devices up to date prior to Covid but when Covid hit and we were no longer seeing devices in the office. Syxsense was a life saver! It has allowed us to keep eyes on our devices and ensure that they are fully patched against vulnerabilities. The remote-control feature has allowed us to get to devices that we can't access via VPN." - Systems Administrator, Utilities.

"Our company had a problem with management of users working from home. If they did not connect to VPN there was not a lot we could do to keep the machine patched and secure. Ever since we installed the Syxsense agent on all our machines we can keep them up to date and connect to them with one click from the dashboard." - Systems Administrator, Computer Software.

Syxsense is offering free, fully featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here: https://www.syxsense.com/start-a-free-trial-of-syxsense/



About Syxsense



Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

