Syxsense Announces New Security Families in Syxsense Secure

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, today announced six new vulnerability families available within Syxsense Secure. The new families and their vulnerabilities are search able within the vulnerability solutions database.

The new security families include:

FTP Software : More and more file transfer operations are performed via an FTP software method rather than accessing the shares directly. Using software can increase the security of the file transfer itself and also recover from network latency. Are you sure the software you are using is fully up to date, or doesn't have a known security vulnerability?

Graphics Software : Software used to design websites, videos and photos now has its own family, and the list of vulnerabilities and risk posed by these different applications are substantial. If you are sharing your data within your organization, you must ensure the software is up to date thus not inadvertently sharing maliciously infected files.

Microsoft 365 Apps : Office 365 is a line of subscription services offered by Microsoft as part of the Microsoft Office product suite.

Post-Patching : Sometimes patching software is not always enough. When post patching activity is required, our Security Scanner will advise what options are needed to fully remediate the threat. Example: to create a registry key or make a configuration change to Windows.

Social Networking : From Microsoft Teams to Telegram, we detect vulnerabilities in the software which has become essential in the work from home era. According to some research, up to 86% of all staff have at one time worked from home or remotely and have relied on social networking software to remain connected.

Windows Configuration: Configuring Windows 10 correctly can reduce the attack surface considerably, with some experts suggesting as much as 50% of known threats could be reduced by simply hardening the operating system. Most operating systems and computer applications prioritize ease-of-use over security, which means many systems are left vulnerable out of the box.

The six new security families are included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

