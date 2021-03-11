Syxsense Announces New Vulnerability Solution Database

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, today announced the availability of its vulnerability solutions database for the public online. The database was previously only available to Syxsense Secure customers within the console.

Unlike operating system and third-party application patch management, which typically involves the deployment of a patch, computer vulnerabilities can be far more challenging to resolve. These are typically identified within a vulnerability scan. These vulnerabilities can be quite challenging to find let alone resolve, as many require configuration of the Windows operating system through technologies such as Windows Powershell.

Syxsense has taken the top 1100 of its vulnerability scan scripts from 29 security families and provided solutions for each one, which can now be searched via the online database. The solutions provide the following critical information:

Overview - A high-level overview of the vulnerability

Description - A detailed explanation of the vulnerability

Impact - What happens if you do not resolve this vulnerability

Solution - The steps needed to resolve the vulnerability, including links to software where required

CVE - Unique ID for the vulnerability

Severity and CVSS - Vendor severity and independent score associated with the vulnerability

Countermeasure - If an alternative method of resolution exists and how to resolve without a patch

Public Aware - Is the specific bug and method of attack available online

Weaponized - Has the vendor been notified the vulnerability is being used to hack and expose

The Vulnerability Solutions Database is included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12861486

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Syxsense

Related Links

http://www.syxsense.com

