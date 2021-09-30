Syxsense Announces Powerful Automation, Including Patch Rollback, to its Comprehensive Linux Management Solution

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and endpoint security management, announced today that their new version of Syxsense Secure now includes powerful automation tools for comprehensive Linux management.

The complexities of Linux patch remediation abound. Each Linux Distribution (Redhat, Debian, Ubuntu, Centos and more) uses slightly different commands, patches are released on unpredictable schedules, and deployment requires in-depth scripting knowledge. Syxsense simplifies large scale Linux server management, without requiring manual scripting. Syxsense users can receive full endpoint intelligence of OS, hardware, and software inventory details, and know if patches are missing or security standards are compromised. Syxsense Cortex, the company's powerful visual workflow designer, now includes prebuilt actions to control pre- and post-patching necessities such as reboots or rollbacks while ensuring smooth, uninterrupted patch remediation and software deployment.

"The increase in hacker activity against Linux infrastructure makes it imperative that administrators respond quickly. The detailed control that drew them to Linux requires a solution that harnesses that power without sacrificing productivity. Syxsense now easily delivers that continuous automation, protecting the health of every endpoint," stated Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense. "The ability to manage the patching of Linux systems from within the same console that controls Windows, Windows Server, and MacOS systems is a powerful bonus to IT."

Syxsense will host a webcast covering these new features plus which patches to prioritize for IT professionals tasked with maintaining their corporate Linux infrastructure. The webcast will be held on Tuesday, October 26th at 11am ET. Interested IT professionals can register to attend at https://www.syxsense.com/october-linux-patch-2021.

Exposed weakness in your Linux infrastructure must be monitored, prioritized, and remediated on a regular and predictable schedule with minimal business interruption. The real-time data of Syxsense delivers accurate insight into the severity of your exposure while tasks and policies deliver time critical responsiveness. The centralized web console displays a health dashboard with the patch severity rating, CVSS score and listing of at-risk devices. Customizable Syxsense Cortex policies trigger the necessary workflows, auto healing and sequential execution to ensure protection against breaches and unwanted risk.

Platform agnostic, Syxsense includes full support of Linux patching, inventory, device discovery, software distribution, security and more for Cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

Linux automation is included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

