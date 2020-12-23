Syxsense Confirms There is Zero SolarWinds® Orion® in its Environment and is Not a SolarWinds Customer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, has announced that it can confirm there is zero SolarWinds software in its environment, is not a SolarWinds customer and does not use any of its software. In light of the recent SolarWinds Orion vulnerability, many organizations are auditing their third-party vendors. Syxsense can confirm that there is zero SolarWinds software present in its environment in any classification of device. Furthermore, any organization wanting to detect the vulnerable SolarWinds .dll on their devices can start a Syxsense trial.

The Syxsense Inventory scanner can quickly identify devices with SolarWinds software. Simply run an inventory query for SolarWinds or Inventory Software Report to see a list of all endpoints with SolarWinds software installed. Syxsense's software distribution features can also be helpful to initiate uninstalls of SolarWinds.

The Syxsense Secure platform uses Syxsense Realtime functions to dynamically scan all endpoints for SolarWinds software, including scanning the hard drives in real-time to look for the compromised "SolarWinds.Orion.Core.BusinessLayer.dll" by name or file hash, quarantining devices to stop lateral movement and thereby protecting the network. With added security, Syxsense blocks the execution of SolarWinds software until a security evaluation of potentially exposed endpoints can be completed.

Organizations wanting to scan their environment for the SolarWinds® Orion® vulnerability are urged to start a free, fully-featured trial of Syxsense for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

