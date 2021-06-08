Syxsense Releases a Powerful and Easy-to-Use RMM Solution for MSP and MSSPs

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announced today the release of a powerful remote monitoring and management solution. Syxsense increases recurring revenue for MSP and MSSPs by automating IT management, offering comprehensive patch management, and full security vulnerability scanning and remediation. Enhance your managed service without incurring the cost of building a solution from scratch.

Securely Manage Customers : Syxsense Security Contexts allow MSPs to instantly move between multiple customers in a single console, see and act on exactly the customer and devices they want

: Syxsense Security Contexts allow MSPs to instantly move between multiple customers in a single console, see and act on exactly the customer and devices they want Efficiently distribute workloads amongst your staff : Grant various levels of security access to best leverage your staff. Each user may have multiple Roles (what you can do) and Scopes (where you can do it)

: Grant various levels of security access to best leverage your staff. Each user may have multiple Roles (what you can do) and Scopes (where you can do it) Onboard with ease: Quickly, within minutes, add and immediately begin managing new nodes and new customers

Quickly, within minutes, add and immediately begin managing new nodes and new customers Full-service IT professional: White Label branding adds the full management suite of functionality with your own logos and branding. Syxsense is polished and presented as a natural extension of your current offering

White Label branding adds the full management suite of functionality with your own logos and branding. Syxsense is polished and presented as a natural extension of your current offering Quantify your customers ROI : Custom dashboards and a full suite of automated reports show exactly where your customers were without you, how many security issues you have solved and their current risk of exposure

: Custom dashboards and a full suite of automated reports show exactly where your customers were without you, how many security issues you have solved and their current risk of exposure Reuse Work: Syxsense objects like Cortex Workflows, Policies, Maintenance Windows, queries, tasks and more can be reused across multiple customers to reduce risk, increase efficiency and secure your clients infrastructure

Syxsense's robust feature set delivers MSPs the most comprehensive solution to manage and secure clients: automated policies, full RMM, OS and 3rd party patching, security scans, remote access, alert triggers with automated response, software deployment, and more.



A globally available and cloud native solution, Syxsense gives complete visibility of your client assets from a single secure console. Syxsense Security Contexts combine a lock down of both access rights (roles) and device visibility (scope). With an unlimited combination of security contexts, employees who have been granted access move swiftly between customers, sharing and reusing work while customer data remains completely siloed. Rest assured your staff will only act how and where you want them to, and that management's overall picture of the business is complete.



Other solutions give you a snapshot of how devices (laptops, desktops and servers) were, not a real time connection to evaluate and respond immediately. Use Syxsense Cortex to vigilantly watch, alert and repair. By combining and reusing the intelligent, real-time response of Syxsense Cortex and routine Maintenance Windows, MSPs save 80% of the time it takes to manage clients. RMM may demand 24x7 availability, but the proactive automation and responsiveness of Syxsense reduces the grueling demands on MSPs, freeing their time to manage more customers.



Syxsense is offering free, full-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.



About Syxsense



Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



