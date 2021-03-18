Syxsense Releases Cortex Covid Readiness Job Template

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, today announced the availability of its Cortex Covid Readiness Job template for Syxsense Secure customers. This release is the first of many reusable Cortex Jobs to secure and manage IT environments. Designed to leverage industry expertise, and be available for instant distribution, Cortex jobs automate previously complex IT and security tasks with pre-created templates that control and monitor progress through a series of clear, concise steps to identify, evaluate and remediate problems.

With more workers returning to the office, the Cortex Covid Readiness Job protects corporate networks from devices that reconnect with unauthorized software installed, outstanding patch vulnerabilities, or open security vulnerabilities. Corporate devices used at home have been exposed to every computer, smart device, or IOT device communicating over the home network, leaving attack perimeter much broader than ever before.

Set to run on a network connection trigger, the Cortex Covid Readiness Job recognizes device returning to the corporate network and immediately quarantines them from communicating to other network devices. While the device is isolated, Syxsense Secure maintains a direct connection and scans the device for vulnerabilities, alerts IT staff of issues, installs updates, modifies settings, removes risk factors, and then restores the secured device to connected status.

The visual workflow designer may be used immediately as designed or customized to fit business priorities. A completely extensible and editable solution, modified Syxsense Cortex Jobs may be instantly shared and run from the cloud solution.

The Cortex Covid Readiness Job template is included with Syxsense Secure at no additional cost. Syxsense is offering free, fully-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com

