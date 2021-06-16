Syxsense Welcomes Dave R Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer - Invests to Expand on Growth

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions is excited to announce it has added marketing powerhouse Dave R Taylor to their expanding executive team as CMO. Dave comes from a strong background in IT Security and Management as one of the original founding team members of LANDesk Software (now Ivanti) and years as marketing VP at security giant WatchGuard. Dave will draw on that experience to accelerate an already brisk growth rate at Syxsense.



Syxsense's cloud-native IT management and security suite uses the proprietary Syxsense Cortex Intelligent Automation workflow designer to create intelligent endpoints without the need for complex coding or scripting. Many companies in highly regulated industries with distributed locations have turned to Syxsense to simplify endpoint management in today's ever-changing environment.



"We're thrilled to have Dave's experience on our team, to help guide the effective deployment of our recently raised growth round of $6m," said Ashley Leonard, CEO of Syxsense, Inc. "Our already strong team and our simple, powerful solution have driven our growth to this point. We're excited to accelerate going forward."



Backed by Salt Lake venture firm Signal Peak along with Oquirrh Ventures and newly formed Origami Capital Partners, Syxsense is uniquely poised to benefit from the ongoing trend of remote work by placing the task of self-securing on the endpoint where it belongs, rather than requiring expensive and complicated perimeter tools.



The born-in-the-cloud solution allows IT administrators to automate IT patch management and security management with a streamlined drag and drop interface, providing simple, automated compliance templates and workflows.



Syxsense is offering free, full-featured trials for up to 100 devices for 14 days. More information on the software and trial can be found here.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading provider of innovative, intuitive technology that sees all and knows everything about every endpoint, in every location, everywhere inside and outside the network, as well as in the cloud. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to manage and secure endpoints by stopping threats before they occur and neutralizing threats when they happen. The Syxsense Endpoint Security Cloud always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. www.syxsense.com



