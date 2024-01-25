Syzygy Plasmonics Announces its Industrial Ammonia e-Cracking Cell Passes Qualification Testing and is Available for Order, Produces Hydrogen from Ammonia and Light

News provided by

Syzygy Plasmonics

25 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics announced today that the world's first light-powered reactor cell for industrial chemical reactions has met initial performance targets and is now available for order in stacks designed to produce up to 5 tons of hydrogen per day. Syzygy has completed more than 1,500 hours of testing of its Rigel™ cell to produce hydrogen from ammonia. Testing of the first-of-a-kind 200 kg/d light-powered ammonia e-cracking cell began in late 2023 and is ongoing.

First of its kind 200 kg/d light-powered ammonia e-cracker passes 1,500 hours of testing and is actively producing hydrogen. 5 tons-per-day hydrogen systems are available for order.
Climate goals in energy importing regions like Asia and Central Europe are forcing importers of liquified natural gas (LNG) to look for lower-carbon energy carriers. Many of them are turning to low-carbon ammonia as a solution. A portion of that imported ammonia will be cracked to produce hydrogen for hard-to-abate sectors like power generation and steel production. Conventional thermal ammonia cracking is energy intensive and emits NOx when ammonia is burned as part of the process.

Syzygy has pioneered a new technology that harnesses the energy from ultra-high efficiency artificial lighting to e-crack ammonia, removing the need for combustion. When powered by renewable electricity, Rigel cell stacks are designed to deliver no-NOx hydrogen from low-carbon ammonia.

"The testing at our Houston facility is going exceptionally well," said Syzygy CEO Trevor Best. "We're ready to deliver 5-tons-of-hydrogen-per-day projects today. In 2025 we'll be ready for 10-ton installations, and then for 100-ton projects in late 2026."

With strong initial results, Syzygy has the data points needed to enter the market. These results also show a strong path forward to continue achieving even greater efficiency and performance in future reactor cell designs. Syzygy is establishing a strong efficiency baseline at the reactor cell level and adding the energy required for balance of plant equipment and processes to determine overall system efficiencies. Including the energy required for an entire e-ammonia cracking plant, test results show that Syzygy technology should be able to produce hydrogen using only 12 kWh/kg in 2025. In 2026, the product roadmap calls for reducing that further to just 10 kWh/kg, further improving efficiency and operating costs.

Syzygy Plasmonics is a deep-decarbonization company. It builds reactor cells that use light instead of combustion to electrify chemical manufacturing and power a cleaner, safer world. Syzygy is commercializing a universal photocatalytic reactor platform designed to consume greenhouse gases and produce low-carbon hydrogen. When powered with renewable electricity, this tunable technology is designed to reduce both cost and emissions from many different chemical reactions. The company's mission is to create a world where chemicals, fuels, and fertilizer are low cost, carbon neutral, and accessible to everyone. For more information visit plasmonics.tech

Claims have not been independently verified.

SOURCE Syzygy Plasmonics

