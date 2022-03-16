Syzygy Plasmonics named as winner of the Winter/Spring 2022 EXPO Startup Award for Energy by Plug and Play Japan

Syzygy Plasmonics ammonia splitting technology has tremendous potential to help supply Japan with clean hydrogen. Tweet this

Syzygy Plasmonics was selected as the winner of the EXPO vertical for Energy after receiving the largest vote total from the Plug and Play Japan audience.

Syzygy Plasmonics CEO Trevor Best said, "Syzygy is honored to be selected as a winner by the Plug and Play Japan program. We are extremely excited about our ammonia splitting technology. It has tremendous potential to help supply Japan with clean hydrogen in the very near future. Through this award, and with the help from our friends at Plug and Play, Syzygy is better positioned to accelerate our timeline for entering the Japanese market."

Syzygy's platform technology electrifies chemical reactions, eliminating the need for combustion in the creation of chemicals that form the foundation of modern living. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the chemical value chain, our goal is to prevent a gigaton of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere by 2040. This nano-tech inspired technology has the potential to liberate the chemical industry from combustion, providing a clear path forward for combatting greenhouse gas emissions released while producing the everyday products on which the world depends.

About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy is leading deep decarbonization of the chemical industry by using efficient photoreactors driven by renewable energy. We are powering a clean-energy future by producing the materials our world needs—with light. Our plasmonic photocatalyst is a breakthrough achievement in physics born from over three decades of research and development. It makes many chemical reactions possible using efficient LED lights inside a bank of small photocatalytic reactors—all while reducing carbon emissions and costs.https://plasmonics.tech/

Media Contact

Robbie Pateder, Syzygy Plasmonics

Email: [email protected]

About Plug and Play Japan

Plug and Play Japan was established in 2017 as a subsidiary of Plug and Play which is a global innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Our major strength is to provide "Consortium-type Programs with our extensive global network" and support startups through "Venture Capital Investment".

By working closely with 45+ official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports Japanese and international startups to scale their businesses and to enhance collaboration with industry-leading corporations.

Plug and Play HP: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/about/

Inquiry regarding this Press Release

Plug and Play Japan KK

The person in charge: Megumi Shoei

TEL: 050-5474-2808 / Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Syzygy Plasmonics