SYZYGY PLASMONICS NAMED MOST OUTSTANDING VENTURE AMONG COMMERCILIZATION STAGE STARTUPS AT THE 2022 NREL INDUSTRY GROWTH FORUM

Syzygy is commercializing a completely new type of chemical reactor that uses light instead of heat to drive chemical reactions. It eliminates the need to burn fossil fuels to power common chemical reactions and replaces that combustion with light from LEDs and renewable electricity. "We are electrifying chemical manufacturing," remarked Best. "This gives industry a low or zero-emissions, affordable path for continuing to produce materials we use every day like fuel and plastic. Our initial commercial offering will be a zero-emissions hydrogen generator that converts green ammonia to hydrogen and nitrogen using renewable electricity."

Regarding the forum, Best said, "It was inspiring to learn about all these new innovations dedicated to fighting climate change. And to come away as a winner is huge for us, especially considering all the great presentations from these elite cleantech startups. It's validation to our investors. It's a huge compliment to the Syzygy team and all the hard work we've done. This is proof we are on the right track to decarbonizing the future."

Syzygy is commercializing a deep-decarbonization platform dedicated to cleaning up the emissions-heavy chemical industry. We use breakthrough technology pioneered in the Laboratory for Nanophotonics at Rice University to harness energy from LED light to power chemical reactions. This new technology has the potential to electrify the chemical industry, shifting it to renewable electricity, and cost-effectively reducing its carbon footprint. https://plasmonics.tech/

