Syzygy Plasmonics Selected for Cleantech Group's 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list of Companies Committed to Taking Action on the Climate Crisis

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics has been named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. The 100 companies on the list represent the private, independent, and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, decarbonized, and resource-efficient future. This is the 13th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year's list includes innovators from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, and Resources & Environment.

Syzygy's platform technology is based on a field of science called photocatalysis, where the company is using light from LED's that are driven by renewable electricity to perform chemical reactions. This technology can electrify the production of many chemicals that form the foundation of human society, such as hydrogen, liquid fuels, fertilizer, and other chemical raw materials. By creating these commodities using renewable electricity, Syzygy strives to achieve its goal of preventing a gigaton of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere by 2040.

Syzygy Plasmonics CEO Trevor Best says, "Reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change are foundational to our mission at Syzygy. However, we must also be mindful of cost. What makes us excited about our technology is the potential that we are seeing for both reduced energy consumption and reduced capital costs, which help to make for great economics on top of the emissions reduction."

"Syzygy is honored to be included in such a prestigious list of companies working to fight climate change," stated CTO Syzygy Plasmonics Suman Khatiwada PhD.

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

"We have the science and ingenuity to solve most of the issues and there is the investment capital, in both private and public markets, to propel a three-decade transformation, to net zero.," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies show this in spades. What they, and hundred others like them, now need is braver regulators, policy makers and procurement departments, to enable such solutions to scale and go down their different cost curves much faster than the current trajectories."

Syzygy is powering our clean energy future by producing the materials our world depends on—with light. Our plasmonic photocatalyst is a microscopic achievement in physics that makes many chemical reactions possible through simple LED lights and a decade of research—all while reducing carbon emissions and costs. https://plasmonics.tech/

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting, and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage in external innovation.

Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the support they need to thrive in this fast arriving and uncertain future.

The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

