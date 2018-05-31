Sziget Festival And LiveXLive Sign Livestream And Content Distribution Partnership

August 2018 will be the 25th anniversary of Sziget Festival, which won "Best European Festival" at the European Festival Awards in 2011 and 2014. This year's festival will include performances from nearly every music genre, attracting over 500,000 attendees. LiveXLive will stream live coverage of the seven-day festival, which features acts like Kendrick Lamar, Shawn Mendes, Mumford & Sons, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Kygo, and more. Select live performances will also be available via Slacker Radio, LiveXLive's wholly-owned internet radio platform. Additionally, LiveXLive Studio will produce a significant volume of original content from the festival grounds, including artist interviews and hosted segments.

"Through our livestream and original content offerings, we are using the power of live music to unify and connect the diverse community of live music fans around the world," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "Our strategic partnership with Sziget Festival gives that community a front-row seat and behind-the-scenes pass to watch some of the most anticipated musical performances of the summer. This partnership also expands our international footprint, adding to the hundreds of hours of live music content we're streaming."

Tamas Kadar, CEO of Sziget, commented: "We're delighted to be partnering with LiveXLive to take our very special festival to the widest possible audience, and we look forward to a successful collaboration over the next five years."

This partnership further establishes LiveXLive as a leading producer and distributor of live music programming. LiveXLive reiterates its plan to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe with over 350 hours of live content as well as unique original programming during its fiscal year, ending March 31, 2019. LiveXLive's livestreaming portfolio includes marquee festivals such as Rock in Rio Brazil, Rock in Rio Lisbon, Montreux Jazz Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, Bumbershoot, Country 500, Paleo Festival de Nyon and Rock on the Range, among many others.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company dedicated to music and live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreamed, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio (www.slacker.com), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About SZIGET FESTIVAL

Sziget Festival is a massive music and cultural festival that takes place in Budapest, Hungary. It launched 25 years ago in the wake of the fall of the Soviet Union as a means to provide arts programming for students. The festival has grown into one of the biggest and most iconic in the world.

Sziget offers over 1,000 performances and has been labeled the "Burning Man of Europe," for its otherworldly atmosphere. The event takes over the entire Old Buda Island, a leafy 266-acre island for a week each year in August. The annual lineup of headliners consists of the biggest names from all genres across 9 stages (and plethora of boat parties), as well as an amusement park, chill-out areas, a beach and more.

For more information go to www.szigetfestival.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "would,""should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, Amendment No. 5, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2017 (the "SEC") and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sziget-festival-and-livexlive-sign-livestream-and-content-distribution-partnership-300657012.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

