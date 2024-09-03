Szio+ Inc. Launches Ferosom Forte in the USA: A Novel in Iron Supplementation

New Supplement Offers Superior Absorption and Minimal Side Effects with Advanced Coated Liposomal Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Szio+ Inc., a pioneer in natural healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Ferosom Forte, a revolutionary iron supplement now available in the USA. Ferosom Forte combines cutting-edge liposomal technology with a proprietary LCE Coat, offering superior iron absorption and minimal side effects, such as constipation.

Product Highlights:

Capsules : 30 mg of elemental iron per capsule, enhanced with vitamin C for superior absorption, no metallic taste, and a once-daily dosage. 30 capsules cost $44.99 .

: 30 mg of elemental iron per capsule, enhanced with vitamin C for superior absorption, no metallic taste, and a once-daily dosage. 30 capsules cost . Sachets: 21 mg of elemental iron per sachet, fortified with vitamins C, D, B6, B12, and folic acid. The berry-flavored powder can be dissolved directly on the tongue or mixed with various foods and beverages. 30 sachets cost $44.99 .

Both forms are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and halal. Made in Canada by a GMP-approved facility.

Revolutionary Absorption Technology

Ferosom Forte's liposomal delivery system transports iron directly to the intestines, bypassing the stomach. This technology maintains the integrity of the iron, enhancing absorption and minimizing side effects. The LCE Coat offers added protection, reducing common issues like constipation and nausea.

"We are at the forefront of innovation with new ways of taking iron," says Faraz Nomani, co-Founder of Szio+.

"Recognized by Gynecologists across North America, especially for patients who struggle with daily iron intake due to side effects," adds Derek Oh, co-Founder of Szio+. "Ferosom Forte is endorsed by the Society of Obstetrics and Gynecologists in Canada (SOGC)."

Convenience and Customer Approval

A survey of 500 Canadian users found 88% experienced no side effects with Ferosom Forte. The berry-flavored sachets remind of a pixie stick and offer a versatile, enjoyable way to supplement iron. The liposomal formula is unaffected by caffeine or calcium, providing flexible usage.

Availability and Special Offer

Ferosom Forte is available at ferosom.com and on Amazon. First-time buyers on the Ferosom website receive a 20% discount.

About Szio+ Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Canadian healthcare professionals Derek Oh and Faraz Nomani, Szio+ Inc. is dedicated to providing clinically-proven health solutions. Known for their pelvic health brand, Utiva, Szio+ expands into iron deficiency with Ferosom Forte after securing exclusive distribution rights with United Pharma for North America.

