T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies: 2019 Worldwide Market Analysis with Profiles on 56 Big Pharma & Technology Companies

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "T-Cell & NK-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies 2019: A Business, Stakeholder, Technology and Pipeline Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell engaging bispecific antibodies as of June 2019. The report brings you up-to-date information about major pharmaceutical and technology companies active in the field, state of the art and emerging next generation technologies, subject and economic terms of partnering deals and a pipeline analysis of product candidates including clinical experiences.

Analysis is based on the profiles of 56 Big Pharma and technology companies covering company background/history, financial situation, technology overview, partnering activities and pipeline overview. 38 different technologies to create bispecific T-cell and NK cell engaging antibodies are profiled in depth. Pipeline analysis is based on the profiles of 90 drug candidates in development. Sources of information are 237 scientific references. Non-scientific sources of information, such as press releases, annual reports and presentations, are disclosed within the text with an embedded hyperlink leading to the online source of information.

Immunotherapy of cancer with T-cells oder NK cells is an area of great interest for the biopharmaceutical industry. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T-cell or NK cells represent one treatment modality under clinical evaluation, but the majority of Big Pharma prefers the engagement of T-cells or NK cells by recombinant monoclonal antibodies as off-the-shelf products. As only a few major pharmaceutical companies have clinically validated in-house bispecific antibody technology, partnering with technology providing companies is of great importance.

Within three years, the number of clinical stage T-cell and NK cell engagers has more than doubled and further product candidates will enter clinical evaluation in the near future.

This report will show you that there are plenty of opportunities for players in the field, including major pharmas, technology providers and investors.

This report will inform you about Big Pharma's:

In-house technologies and product candidates;

Technology and target in-licensing preferences;

Preferred product profile (half-life, safety features, effector cell type, and target type);

Economic deal terms.

38 technology companies with T-cell and NK cell engaging bispecific antibody technologies are analyzed regarding their:

In house established technologies to redirect T-cells and NK cells or engage cotimulatory molecules;

Emerging technologies to generate bispecifics with longer half-life, greater safety, higher efficacy and to target intracellular targets via peptide MHC complexes;

In-house product candidates in development (technology used, construct, target, indication, R&D phase).

The profiles of 58 clinical stage and 25 non-clinical development stage T-cell and NK cell engaging bispecific antibodies form the basis of:

Competitor analysis for a given target

Description of popular targets and bispecific antibody technologies

Discussion of product candidates from emerging next generation technologies

Learnin from clinical experience in hematologic and solid tumor indications.

So far, the attrition rate of T-cell and NK cell engaging antibodies is relatively low (12%). This report identified the terminated bispecific T-cell engager projects and the reasons for discontinuation.

This report also analyzes the financial maturity of technology companies and their specific sources of funding. Overall, raising money for bispecific T-cell and NK cell engagers is no fundamental problem.

What will you find in the report?

Profiles of 56 companies active in the field;

Comprehensive description and analysis of 38 established or emerging T-cell or NK-cell engaging antibody technologies;

Profiles of one approved, 89 T-cell or NK-cell engaging bispecific antibodies in all phases of development, and analysis of eight discontinued bispecific T-cell engagers;

Technology selection and preferences of major pharma;

Key characteristics of technologies with clinical stage drug candidates;

Emerging alternative bi- and trispecific formats;

Target selection and competition of drug candidates;

Competitive evaluation of clinical experience with bispecific T-cell and NK cell engagers;

Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals;

Sources of financing.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Stakeholder and Technology Analysis of Major Pharmaceutical Companies



4 Stakeholder and Technology Analysis of Technology Companies

4.1 Technology Companies with Ig-Based T-cell or NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies

4.2 Technology Companies with Fc-Based T-cell or NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies

4.3 Technology Companies with Binder-Based T-cell or NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies

4.4 Technology Companies with Special T-cell or NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies



5 Pipeline Analysis of T-Cell and NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.1 Tumor Targeting & Effector Cell Engagement

5.2 Clinical Experience with BCMA-Targeted T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.3 Clinical Experience with CD33-Targeted T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.4 Clinical Experience with CD20-Targeted T-cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies

5.5 Clinical Experience with CD123-Targeted T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.6 Clinical Experience with PSMA-Targeted T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.7 Clinical Experience with Other Solid Tumor Targeted T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.8 Clinical Experience with Other Blood Cancer Targeted T-Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibodies

5.9 Discontinued Clinical Stage T-Cell Redirecting Bispecific Antibodies



6 Sources of Financing and Partnering Deals of Technology Companies



7 Company Profiles

7.1. Major Pharmaceutical Companies with Bispecific T-Cell or NK Cell Engaging Antibodies

7.2 Technology Companies with Ig-Based Bispecific T-Cell or NK Cell Engaging Antibody Technologies

7.3 Technology Companies with Fc-Based Bispecific T-Cell or NK Cell Engaging Antibody Technologies

7.4 Technology Companies with Binder-Based Bispecific T-Cell or NK Cell Engaging Antibody Technologies

7.5 Technology Companies with Special Bispecific T-Cell or NK Cell Engaging Antibody Technologies

AbbVie

Abpro

Adimab

Affimed Therapeutics

Alligator Bioscience

Amgen

Amphivena Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics

Arbele

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

BenHealth Biopharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celgene

Crescendo Biologics

CytomX Therapeutics

Dragonfly Theraputics

Eli Lilly

GEMoaB Monoclonals

Generon

Genmab

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GT Biopharma

Harpoon Therapeutics

IGM Biosciences

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immunocore

Innate Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

Lava Therapeutics

MacroGenics

Maverick Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Merus

Mogam Institute for Biomedical Research (MIBR)

Molecular Partners

NJCTTQ

Novartis

Numab

Pfizer

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Revitope Oncology

Roche

Sanofi

Servier

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

TeneoBio

VBL Therapeutics

Xencor

YZY Biopharma

Zymeworks

8 Technology Profiles

8.1 IG-Based T-Cell and NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies

8.2 FC-Based T-Cell and NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies

8.3 Binder Only-Based T-Cell and NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologie

8.4 Novel Special T-Cell and NK Cell Engaging Bispecific Antibody Technologies

ADAPTIR Bispecific, Modular Protein Technology

Anticalin Technology

ART-Ig Technology

Asymmetric head-to-tail 2+1 T-Cell Bispecific (2+1 TCB) IgG antibody platform

Azymetric Platform

BEAT Technology: Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T Cell Receptor

Biclonics Technology

Bispecific IgM Antibodies

COBRA Technology

CODV-Ig Technology

DARPin Multispecifics

DNA-Encoded Bi-specific T Cell Engagers (dBiTEs)

DuoBody Technolog

DVD-Ig Bispecific Antibody Technology

GammaDelta T-cell Engager Platform

HLE-BiTE Bispecific T Cell Engager Technology

Humabody Technology

Human Heavy Chain Antibody (UniAb) Platform for Bispecifics

ImmunoTherapy Antibody (ITab) technology platform

ITE Technology

Knobs-into-holes Technology

MATCH Technology

MultiMab Technology with TetraBi Format

NK Cell Engager (NKCE) Technology

ROCK Platform: Redirected Optimized Cell Killing

RUBY Technology

T cell Engaging Antibody Circuits (TEACs)

T cell-engaging Bispecific Probody Technology

T-Cell Engaging Full Length Bispecific Antibody Platform

TCER: Bispecific T-cell Engaging Receptor Molecules

TCR-based ImmTAC Technology

TriKE and TetraKE Technologies

TriNKET Technology

TriTAC & ProTriTAC Technologies

Tumor-Specific Immuno-Gene Therapy (T-SIGn)

Veloci-Bi Technology

XmAb Bispecific Fc Technology

YBody Bispecific Antibody Technology

9 Drug and Drug Candidate Profiles

9.1.1 A-319

9.1.2 A-337

9.1.3 ABBV-428

9.1.4 ABP-100

9.1.5 ABP-110

9.1.6 ABP-150

9.1.7 AFM13

9.1.8 AFM14

9.1.9 AFM26

9.1.10 ALG.APV-527

9.1.11 AMG 160

9.1.12 AMG 212

9.1.13 AMG 330

9.1.14 AMG 420

9.1.15 AMG 424

9.1.16 AMG 427

9.1.17 AMG 562

9.1.18 AMG 596

9.1.19 AMG 673

9.1.20 AMG 701

9.1.21 AMG 757

9.1.22 AMV564

9.1.23 Anti-FLT3

9.1.24 Anti-ROR1

9.1.25 APVO436

9.1.26 ARB-201

9.1.27 Blincyto

9.1.28 BMS-986277

9.1.29 CB307

9.1.30 CC-93269

9.1.31 ERY974

9.1.32 GBR1302

9.1.33 GBR1342

9.1.34 GBR1372

9.1.35 GEM3PSCA

9.1.36 GEM333

9.1.37 GEN3013

9.1.38 HPN217

9.1.39 HPN328

9.1.40 HPN424

9.1.41 HPN536

9.1.42 IGM2323

9.1.43 IMC-C103C

9.1.44 IMC-F106C

9.1.45 IMCgp100

9.1.46 IMCnyeso

9.1.47 IPH61

9.1.48 JNJ-63709178

9.1.49 JNJ-6389808

9.1.50 JNJ-64007957

9.1.51 JNJ-64407564

9.1.52 JNJ-67571244

9.1.53 M701

9.1.54 M802

9.1.55 MCLA-117

9.1.56 MCLA-145

9.1.57 MG1122

9.1.58 MGD006

9.1.59 MGD007

9.1.60 MGD009

9.1.61 MGD014

9.1.62 MO0310

9.1.63 ND021

9.1.64 NG-641

9.1.65 OXS-1615

9.1.66 OXS-3550

9.1.67 OXS-C3550

9.1.68 PF-06671008

9.1.69 PF-06863135

9.1.70 PRS-342

9.1.71 REGN1979

9.1.72 REGN4018

9.1.73 REGN5458

9.1.74 RG6026

9.1.75 RG6160

9.1.76 RG6194

9.1.77 RG7802

9.1.78 RG7827

9.1.79 RG7828

9.1.80 SAR440234

9.1.81 TNB-383B

9.1.82 TNB-486

9.1.83 TNB-585

9.1.84 TSA(1)-CD28 & TSA(2)-CD28

9.1.85 VB-600

9.1.86 XmAb13676

9.1.87 XmAb14045

9.1.88 XmAb18087

9.1.89 XmAb23104

9.1.90 Y111



10 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g4t2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

