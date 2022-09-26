T-cell lymphoma Market 2026, Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The T-Cell Lymphoma Market size is expected to grow by USD 768.07 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing geriatric population, increasing approval of therapeutics for patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma, and increasing incidence of T-cell lymphoma will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, stringent regulations, high cost of treatment and drug use, and a propensity for radiation therapy will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global T-cell lymphoma Market 2022-2026

T-cell lymphoma Market Segmentation

Type

Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas



T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

T-cell lymphoma Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our t-cell lymphoma market report covers the following areas:

T-cell lymphoma Market size

T-cell lymphoma Market trends

T-cell lymphoma Market industry analysis

T-cell lymphoma Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the T-cell lymphoma Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the T-cell lymphoma Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AbbVie Inc.

Accredo Health Group Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Genmab AS

GSK Plc

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

T-cell lymphoma Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist t-cell lymphoma market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the t-cell lymphoma market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the t-cell lymphoma market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of t-cell lymphoma market vendors

T-cell Lymphoma Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $768.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Accredo Health Group Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Autolus Therapeutics Plc, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genmab AS, GSK Plc, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Macopharma SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Mundipharma International Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and TYME Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Peripheral T-cell lymphomas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Peripheral T-cell lymphomas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Peripheral T-cell lymphomas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Peripheral T-cell lymphomas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Peripheral T-cell lymphomas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 88: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 89: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 91: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

10.5 Biogen Inc.

Exhibit 92: Biogen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 95: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GSK Plc

Exhibit 103: GSK Plc - Overview



Exhibit 104: GSK Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 105: GSK Plc - Key news



Exhibit 106: GSK Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: GSK Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 111: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Novartis AG

Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.12 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

