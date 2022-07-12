T-cell Lymphoma Market worth $2.89 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global T-cell Lymphoma Market By Lymphoma Type (Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, Angio-Immuno-Blastic T-Cell Lymphoma, And Others (Intestinal T-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular T-Cell Lymphoma)) And T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma), Therapy (Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, And Others (Antiviral Treatment, Etc.)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global T-cell lymphoma market is valued at US$ 1.44 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.89 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic system. The body has two prominent lymphocytes that can develop into lymphomas: B-lymphocytes and T-lymphocytes (T-cells). Recent research has shown that malignant T cells control the inflammatory environment, inhibit anti-tumor responses and cellular immunity and form a chronic inflammatory microenvironment that promotes its expansion.

The growth of the T-cell lymphoma market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, the growing elderly population, surge in lymphoma cancer incidence due to radiation. Increasing innovations of T-cell lymphoma targeted therapies, growing awareness among the people regarding T-cell Lymphoma and treatments, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing R&D activities to develop effective T-cell lymphoma-specific therapies are further expected to drive the market growth. The rising incidence of lymphoma cases has encouraged pharmaceutical companies and researchers to invest more in discovering advanced cancer therapies. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.) got FDA clearance for Istodax® (romidepsin), a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, as monotherapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in adults who have undergone at least one previous therapy. Thus, the increasing R&D activities are projected to offer new opportunities for the growth of the T-cell lymphoma market in the forthcoming years.

However, the high cost of T-cell lymphoma therapies, the complex manufacturing processes, and some side effects associated with these therapies are estimated to inhibit market augmentation over the forecast years.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2022-2030) due to the increasing research funding, rising prevalence of cancer, and the fast adoption of next-generation therapy techniques.

Major market players operating in the T-cell lymphoma market include 4SC AG, Acrotech Biopharma, Affimed, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Chipscreen Biosciences, Citius Pharma, CSPC, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi-Sankyo, Dizal Pharma, Eisai, Elorac, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab A/S, Genor Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Innate Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Seagen Inc., Secura Bio, Shanghai Junshi Bio, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Solasia, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda, Viracta, and Other Prominent Players.

Key developments in the market:

In October 2021 , Merck (US) announced that the FDA had approved KEYTRUDA, its anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumours express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] 1), as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Merck (US) announced that the FDA had approved KEYTRUDA, its anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumours express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] 1), as determined by an FDA-approved test. In May 2021 , Remitoro (denileukin diftitox) was approved by Eisai for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) (CTCL). Eisai got manufacturing and marketing clearance for Remitoro, also known as Ontak in other countries.

, Remitoro (denileukin diftitox) was approved by Eisai for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) (CTCL). Eisai got manufacturing and marketing clearance for Remitoro, also known as Ontak in other countries. In November 2018 , Seagen Inc. (U.S.) received approval for ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with CHP chemotherapy (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone) for adults with previously untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL) or other CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL), including angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and PTCL not otherwise specified.

Seagen Inc. (U.S.) received approval for ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with CHP chemotherapy (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone) for adults with previously untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL) or other CD30-expressing peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL), including angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and PTCL not otherwise specified. In August 2018 , Poteligeo (mogamulizumab-kpkc) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the therapy of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides (M.F.) or Sézary syndrome (S.S.), both subtypes of cutaneous t-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Market Segments

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Lymphoma Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma



Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma



Angio-immuno-blastic T-cell Lymphoma



Others



Intestinal T-cell Lymphoma





Follicular T-cell lymphoma

T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Others (Antiviral Therapy, etc.)

Global T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa T-cell Lymphoma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global T-cell lymphoma market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the T-cell lymphoma market

To analyze the T-cell lymphoma market drivers and challenges

To get information on the T-cell lymphoma market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the T-cell lymphoma market industry

