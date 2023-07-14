T cell Lymphoma Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 90+ Companies and 90+ Pipeline Drugs

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "T cell Lymphoma - Pipeline Insight, 2023" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "T-cell Lymphoma -Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in T-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape.

The report covers a wide range of pipeline drug profiles, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. It offers a comprehensive assessment of therapeutics based on product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, the report sheds light on the inactive pipeline products within this space, providing a holistic view of the T-cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape.

Our assessment delves deep into the commercial and clinical aspects of the pipeline products, offering detailed descriptions of each drug. This includes a comprehensive understanding of the drug's mechanism of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities. The report also highlights important information such as technology, T-cell Lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

As companies and academics continue to navigate the challenges and seek opportunities in T-cell Lymphoma research and development, this report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the novel approaches being explored to treat and improve T-cell Lymphoma. We provide crucial insights into the latest therapies under development, offering a glimpse into the future of T-cell Lymphoma treatment.

Stay ahead of the curve with "T-cell Lymphoma -Pipeline Insight, 2023" as your comprehensive guide to the cutting-edge therapies and pipeline drugs in the field of T-cell Lymphoma.

T-cell Lymphoma: Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the T-cell Lymphoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



T-cell Lymphoma: Emerging Drugs

SGX 301: Soligenix



SGX301 (HyBryteT/ synthetic hypericin) is a novel, first-in-class photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for activation. SGX301 is a photodynamic topical therapy using a hypericin ointment activated by visible light which is intended for patients managing early stage CTCL disease progression.

HyBryteT has been granted both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation in the US, Orphan Drug designation in Europe and Promising Innovative Medicine designation by the UK Health Authority. The company has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA)for HyBryteT (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).



Sugemalimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals



Sugemalimab is an investigational anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody discovered by CStone. As a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, sugemalimab mirrors the natural G-type immunoglobulin 4 (IgG4) human antibody, which reduces the risk of immunogenicity and potential toxicities in patients, a unique advantage over similar drugs.

In September 2022, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted and granted priority review to the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for sugemalimab in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory extranodal natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (R/R ENKTL).



IMC-001: ImmuneOncia Therapeutics



IMC-001 (STI-3031) is a fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 type monoclonal antibody that has shown promising results in terms of safety and efficacy in the dose-escalation first-in-human study although the patients were heavily pretreated.

IgG1 type antibody targeting PD-L1 on tumor enables unique combinations, such as with an NK cell-based therapy, unique in its property among other PD-1/PD-L1 targeting agents. The drug is in Phase II for the treatment of NK/T-cell lymphoma.



Tolinapant: Astex Pharmaceuticals



Tolinapant (ASTX660) is a potent, non-peptidomimetic antagonist of the cellular and X-linked inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (cIAP1/2 and XIAP).

Tolinapant has a unique IAP antagonist molecular profile and has been shown to exert its activity through both IAP antagonism and via an immune-related mechanism. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II (NCT05403450) for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma.



CPI-818: Corvus Pharmaceuticals



CPI-818 is an oral, small molecular drug that selectively inhibits ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase) and has the potential to provide a platform opportunity with broad applicability across lymphomas, solid tumors and autoimmune/allergic diseases. The optimal dose of CPI-818 has the potential to induce the activation, differentiation and expansion of T cells to TH1 helper cells while blocking the deployment of TH2 cells (TH1 skewing).

Corvus and its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals are conducting a Phase I trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers and efficacy.



T-cell Lymphoma: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different T-cell Lymphoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in T-cell Lymphoma



There are approx. 90+ key companies which are developing the therapies for T-cell Lymphoma . The companies which have their T-cell Lymphoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. registered include, CStone Pharmaceuticals.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing T-cell Lymphoma drugs?

How many T-cell Lymphoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of T-cell Lymphoma ?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the T-cell Lymphoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for T-cell Lymphoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Soligenix

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Genor Biopharma

Innate Pharma

ImmuneOncia Therapeutics

Astex Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

ViGenCell Inc.

Affimed GmbH

MediSix Therapeutics

Dialectic Therapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Key Products

SGX 301

Sugemalimab

Geptanolimab

Lacutamab

IMC-001

Tolinapant

CPI-818

VT-EBV-N

AFM-13

PCART3

DT2216

AB-101

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbi0qa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets