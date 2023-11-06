T-cell Therapy Market Size to Grow USD US$ 76.6 billion from 2023-2033 | Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

Developing scalable and cost effective manufacturing processes for T cell therapies is a priority. Innovations in manufacturing technologies, including automation and bioreactors, are anticipated to drive down costs and increase accessibility.

WILMINGTON, DEL., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The global T cell therapy market was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 27.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 and by 2033, the market is likely to gain US$ 76.6 billion.Expanding the infrastructure for T cell therapy administration, such as specialized treatment centers and healthcare provider training, can enhance patient access and outcomes.

Advancements in gene editing technologies, like CRISPR Cas9, can improve the precision and efficiency of modifying T cells, potentially leading to safer and more effective therapies. Allogeneic CAR T cells, which are derived from healthy donors, are being studied to create universal CAR T cell products that can be used across multiple patients without the need for individualized manufacturing.

Advances in identifying predictive biomarkers and patient selection criteria are expected to improve the overall effectiveness of T cell therapies. Personalized treatment plans based on these biomarkers can become a standard practice.

T-cell Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details 

Forecast Period 

2023-2033

Base Year 

2018-2022

Size in 2022

US$ 5.3 Billion

Forecast (Value) in 2031

US$ 76.6 billion

Growth Rate (CAGR)

27.9 %

No. of Pages

 

250 Pages

Segments covered

 

By Indication, By Therapy Type, By Modality, By Region

Global T Cell Therapy Market: Key Players  

The following companies are well known participants in the global T cell therapy market: 

  • Novartis AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Gilead Sciences Inc.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
  • Bluebird Bio Inc.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics
  • Fate Therapeutics
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Amgen
  • Celgene Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report  

  • Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as venture capitalists, are investing heavily in T cell therapy research and development, indicating a strong interest in the field.
  • T cell therapies are inherently personalized, as they involve modifying T cells of a patient. The trend towards personalized medicine is expected to support the growth of T cell therapy.
  • Efforts to reduce the high costs associated with CAR T cell therapy, including the development of more cost effective manufacturing processes, are expected to make these therapies more accessible.
  • Research and clinical trials are exploring the use of T cell therapy in various disease indications beyond cancer, including autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and solid tumors. Expanding the range of treatable conditions are expected to significantly expand the market.

Trends in the T Cell Therapy Market 

  • CAR T cell therapy has shown remarkable efficacy in treating certain hematological malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B cell lymphoma. The continued success in these indications is expected to drive growth.
  • Researchers are actively exploring the application of T cell therapy in solid tumors, which represent a significant unmet medical need. Progress in this area is expected to open up new opportunities for the market.
  • Ongoing research and development are focused on improving CAR T cell therapy technologies, making them safer and more effective, which includes the development of off the shelf CAR T cells and next generation CARs with enhanced targeting and control.
  • The regulatory landscape is evolving to accommodate these innovative therapies, with agencies like the U.S. FDA granting approvals for CAR T cell products. Streamlined regulatory processes are expected to facilitate market growth.

Global Market for T Cell Therapy: Regional Outlook 

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the T cell therapy market in different regions. The regions include,

Europe

  • Biotech companies, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe have been investing in T cell therapy research and development. Funding and collaborations can drive innovation and market expansion.
  • Europe has been a hub for clinical trials and research in the field of T cell therapy. Ongoing studies contribute to the development of new therapies and expand treatment options.

Asia Pacific

  • Rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure, particularly in countries like China and India, supports the adoption of advanced medical technologies, including T cell therapies.
  • Specialized treatment centers for T cell therapy are increasing in number across the Asia Pacific region, ensuring patients have access to these advanced treatments.

A few of the key developments by the players in this market are: 

Company name  

 Key Development 

Novartis

·  In 2023, Novartis announced the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate Kymriah for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in adults.

Gilead Sciences 

·  In 2022, Gilead Sciences announced the FDA approval of Yescarta for the treatment of r/r large B cell lymphoma in adults whose disease has relapsed or progressed after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Bristol Myers Squibb

·  In 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the FDA approval of Breyanzi for the treatment of r/r LBCL after one prior therapy. Breyanzi is the second CAR T cell therapy to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of LBCL.

Global T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation  

Indication

  • Hematologic Malignancies
    • Lymphoma
    • Leukaemia
    • Myeloma
  • Solid Tumors
    • Melanoma
    • Brain & Central Nervous system
    • Liver Cancer
    • Other Solid Tumors
  • Other Indications

Therapy Type

  • CAR T Cell Therapy
  • T cell Receptor based
  • Tumour Infiltrating Lymphocytes based

Modality

  • Research
  • Commercialized

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

