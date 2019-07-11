T-fal® Heats Up The Kitchen In Partnership With Chef Franco Noriega And Millennial Dating Expert Lindsey Metselaar

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Zoosk, referencing "food" in your dating profile results in more messages1. But this summer T-fal®, an industry leader in non-stick cookware, wants to help both new and established couples "Heat Up the Kitchen" with cooking tips and pop-up classes designed to help home cooks easily impress their significant other. As weather and romances heat up, T-fal has enlisted the help of two "Heat Masters" to help bring the heat in and out of the kitchen - entrepreneur, model and Chef, Franco Noriega and the creator of the relationship-focused podcast, We Met at Acme, Lindsey Metselaar.

"This partnership with T-fal is a natural fit because I think creating meaningful meals is one of the most important things you can do for your significant other," says Chef Noriega. "Some people might be nervous to show off their kitchen skills, especially in a new relationship – but with T-fal, even beginner home chefs can be confident in the kitchen."

For more than 60 years T-fal has aspired to make the lives of busy home cooks easier by providing cookware that features innovative solutions – such as Thermo-Spot™ - the unique heat indicator that visually lets cooks know when the pan is properly pre-heated and ready to cook.

Through this campaign, T-fal wants to draw connections between people's passions and interests beyond cooking and help them to create memorable meals and relationships. Chef Noriega and Millennial dating podcaster, Metselaar will show off their own skills in the kitchen, share dating and cooking tips and encourage their fans to join T-fal sponsored pop-up cooking classes for singles and couples – which will be hosted in partnership with Cozymeal. Those who are single, dating or already in a relationship can learn basic cooking techniques that are bound to impress and spice up any relationship. Four interactive classes will take place July 16 and 17 in New York City and Chicago – two in each city. Each of the cooking classes are free, but space is limited so registering is required. Details about the classes are available at www.t-falusa.com/heatingup.

"One tip is that developing new skills makes you more interesting to a partner, and cooking is definitely one of the skills that will help you stand out to people in the dating world," suggests, Metselaar. "Plus, cooking together is not only a fun activity, but it can help break the ice and provide a unique dating experience for budding relationships."

"We thought this campaign was a clever way to encourage heating up the kitchen – both using our T-fal Thermo-Spot™ while tying to the idea of new and established Millennial couples cooking together as a fun experience," says, Kim Chaveco, senior product manager for T-fal at GroupeSEB. "We hope this campaign not only reminds cooks to properly pre-heat their pans with T-fal, but that the new tips and cooking classes give confidence to heat things up."

To sign up for T-fal pop-up classes happening July 16-17, read tips from the Heat Masters or learn more about T-fal cookware, please visit www.t-falusa.com/heatingup and follow T-fal on Instagram.

About T-fal®

For more than 60 years, T-fal has aspired to make the lives of busy home cooks easier by providing ingenious, high-performing and user-friendly cookware that enables a shortcut to desired results, every time.

It all started with a simple idea: a non-stick pan that would revolutionize food preparation, transfer and clean up -- allowing you to spend more time enjoying little moments with those you love. Today, as the industry leader in non-stick cookware, T-fal continuously strives to develop innovative product solutions that mitigate unneeded guesswork and stress in the kitchen – such as T-fal Thermo-Spot - the unique heat indicator technology that shows when the pan is perfectly preheated and ready to begin cooking.

About Groupe SEB

The world reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of almost 30 top brands marketed through multi-format retailing. Since its creation, Group SEB has been a key player in everyday revolutions thanks to its innovative products that change the daily lives of consumers all over the world. Groupe SEB deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. Multi-cultural and multi-creative, our 33,000 employees in 60 countries, share the same values and commitment to sustainable development, the same sense of professionalism and passion for innovation. The company's global headquarters is based out of France with its United States offices located in Parsippany, New Jersey.

