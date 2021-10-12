T-fal Launches New Unlimited Cookware Line

PARISIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 60 years, T-fal has offered innovative cookware solutions to improve the everyday lives of consumers while in the kitchen. The brand continues to revolutionize food preparation with the launch of the T-fal Unlimited Collection, featuring the Longest Lasting Non-stick in the USA.2

Now available on Amazon, T-fal Unlimited Collection is the longest lasting non-stick in the USA.3 Simulated to match up to 12 years of usage,4 this cookware lasts long enough to cook with the kids from preschool to college. The collection is also equipped with a versatile, even heat base that prevents hotspots and cooks every bite uniformly, and is compatible with all stovetops, including induction. Other features of the T-fal Unlimited Collection include:

Thermo-Spot turns solid red to indicate when the pan is properly preheated

Safe Coating. NO PFOA, Cadmium & Lead 5

Stainless steel riveted handles improve safety, maneuverability, and adds style

Dishwasher safe

Oven-safe up to 500°F

"We take pride in the work we do to provide families with cookware that's easy-to-use and can last for years," said Shivanthi Vannan, Vice President of Marketing at Groupe SEB USA. "By developing the T-fal Unlimited Collection, we're thrilled to continue delivering new innovation and pushing the boundaries when it comes to long lasting cookware."

The T-fal Unlimited Collection 12-piece set is now available on Amazon and retails for $149.99. For more information on T-fal's latest innovations, visit www.t-falusa.com.

About T-fal

For more than 60 years, T-fal has aspired to make the lives of busy home cooks easier by providing ingenious, high-performing and user-friendly cookware that enables a shortcut to desired results, every time.

It all started with a simple idea: a non-stick pan that would revolutionize food preparation, transfer and clean up -- allowing you to spend more time enjoying little moments with those you love. Today, as the industry leader in non-stick cookware, T-fal continuously strives to develop innovative product solutions that mitigate unneeded guesswork and stress in the kitchen – such as T-fal Thermo-Spot - the unique heat indicator technology that shows when the pan is perfectly preheated and ready to begin cooking. T-fal is part of the Groupe SEB family of brands. For more information, visit www.t-falusa.com or follow @tfalusa on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest innovations.

1 Based on abrasion and non-stick external testing done vs top 10 non-stick aluminum competitor pans <$29.99 (excluding hard anodized). 2020 Independent volume data.

4 Based on 48,000 abrasion cycles. External Abrasion test based on internal protocols. Average consumer use 5 times per week.

5 No intentional addition of lead and cadmium in the coatings. No migration at detection threshold.

