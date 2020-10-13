T. Hasegawa Announces Japanese Citrus Flavor Portfolio

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Hasegawa announced today the release of their Japanese citrus flavor portfolio. T. Hasegawa's Japanese heritage combined with their team of highly skilled flavor chemists carefully crafted a rich array of sweet, sour, tart and refreshing Japanese citrus flavors that are grown and harvested across the country of Japan.

Each citrus in the collection has a distinctive taste and aroma that will enhance a variety of products from beverages, bakery, dressings, dairy, frozen desserts, sauces, seasonings, snacks and much more. The portfolio includes the following flavor profiles available in water-soluble, oil-soluble and powder form.

Yuzu – Versatile with sour, tart notes and resembles a grapefruit with a hint of mikan orange.

Sudachi – Slightly spicy, sharp, with a tangy taste accented by bergamot notes.

Kabosu – Mild juiciness with a slight metallic note and is an ideal replacement for lime in fish and meats.

Mikan – Fresh, sweet with a juicy character and ideal for the North American palate.

Shikuwasa – A rich citrus flavor with a sour taste and lends itself well to desserts, chips, sweets, juices, jams, dressings and alcoholic beverages.

Iyokan – Sweet and sour profile and can be used as an alternative to orange in confectionery and dessert.

Natsumikan – Slightly bitter, sour and juicy, which makes the perfect accompaniment for dessert and herbal sparkling beverages.

Hassaku – Characterized by its crisp, fresh floral and grapefruit-like notes this citrus.

"The flavors of Japan are often a source of flavor inspiration for product developers across the globe and continue to show strong market growth" says Doug Resh, Director Commercial Marketing. "We are excited to provide our customers on-trend flavors that will elevate and deliver a unique twist to their brand."

Yuzu in particular has opened up the world to Japanese citrus profiles. Over the last several years, Western chefs featured yuzu as an aromatic and flavorful ingredient in Japanese-inspired dishes; while consumer packaged foods companies featured yuzu in sweets, sauces, vinegars and RTD beverages

According to Mintel, demand for Japanese food increased in the United States by 19.1% between 2015-2018. With consumers continuing to experience a stronger desire to travel during quarantine, authentic and functional ingredients with engaging stories can quell the frustrations of staying put. Consuming world cuisine offers a substitute for travel, encourages experimentation and it's easy on the wallet as an affordable excitement.

Explore the history and full collection of T. Hasegawa's Japanese Citrus flavors today at https://www.thasegawa.com/2020-citrus-flavors-from-japan-report/.

