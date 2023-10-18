T. HASEGAWA UNVEILS FLAVOR MODULATION WEBSITE

Global top 10 flavor manufacturer introduces FlavorModulation.com, an online resource for the food & beverage industry explaining the art and science of harmonizing flavors

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and beverage companies across North America are grappling with the challenge of developing new products that meet the complex demands of health-conscious consumers, while preserving the essence of flavor.

To address this challenge, the industry is turning to inventive new technologies and advancements in flavor science. Recognizing the need for a resource that explains the possibilities and process of flavor enhancement, California-based T. Hasegawa USA has unveiled FlavorModulation.com, an informational website that provides an overview of the art and science of harmonizing flavors.

Through FlavorModulation.com, T. Hasegawa leverages its R&D team's expertise as one of the world's top food and beverage flavor manufacturers to explain and dissect the principles of flavor modulation:

Enhancers , that delve into the core of taste, to intensify and enrich the flavor profile.

, that delve into the core of taste, to intensify and enrich the flavor profile. Maskers , which are elements that wield the power to subdue harsh flavor notes.

, which are elements that wield the power to subdue harsh flavor notes. Boosters , which amplify specific flavors to elevate the boundaries of taste and aroma.

, which amplify specific flavors to elevate the boundaries of taste and aroma. Blockers, that subdue certain taste components to offer meticulous control and refinement.

"Our vision with this website is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the scientific principles behind flavor development and showcase how our R&D team employs science and technology to improve the taste of foods and beverages," said Doug Resh, director of commercial marketing at T. Hasegawa USA. "While we solve the complexities of flavor on behalf of leading global food and beverage brands, sharing knowledge on the science of flavor modulation can help our clients identify solutions to their unique product development challenges."

FlavorModulation.com offers more than just education. The website serves as a gateway to T. Hasegawa's proprietary flavor technologies, including BOOSTRACT™, EmulsiTRACT™, HASEAROMA™ and ChefAroma™, each offering distinctive solutions for food and beverage product development

"First and foremost, this website is an educational resource to help explain the process of flavor modulation, while simultaneously connecting food and beverage brands to the unique technologies that T. Hasegawa offers. These technologies provide the keys to unlocking intricate challenges in the development of new products," explained Resh.

FlavorModulation.com is set to become the guide for anyone in the industry seeking to gain a better understanding of the process and technologies of flavor enhancement. Learn more by visiting www.flavormodulation.com or call (866) 965-0502.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

