T. HASEGAWA USA EXPANDS R&D LEADERSHIP WITH TWO ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR PROMOTIONS

Lauren Mayberry and Toshi Nozawa promoted to associate director positions

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based T. Hasegawa USA, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of one of the world's top flavor companies, is expanding its R&D leadership team through the promotion of two new associate director promotions.

This week, T. Hasegawa announces that senior flavor chemists Lauren Mayberry and Toshifumi Nozawa have been promoted to associate director positions in the company's flavor research and development department. Mayberry is promoted to associate director of sweet technology, while Nozawa will serve as associate director of beverage technology. Both will oversee a team of flavorists focused on sweet food and beverage projects, formula management and other processes. The firm's current director of savory technology, Mary Maier, will continue to oversee the development of savory flavors.

"The expertise and industry experience of our world-class R&D team is the foundation of T. Hasegawa's business," said Tom Damiano, CEO of T. Hasegawa USA. "Investing in the growth of our flavor development team has expanded our capabilities and introduced several innovative technologies in recent years. We congratulate Lauren and Toshi on their promotions and look forward to seeing their contributions lead our R&D team in the future."

Mayberry and Nozawa's promotions are part of T. Hasegawa's strategy to diversify its R&D leadership after current director of sweet technology, Ibrahima Faye announced his return to a role working in the lab as a senior flavor chemist.

"Ibrahima has played an instrumental role in our team and greatly expanded our expertise in sweet flavor development," said Jim Yang, vice president of R&D at T. Hasegawa USA. "While he served in a managerial role for several years, Ibrahima has chosen to return to the lab as a senior flavor chemist, where he can leverage decades of hands-on experience developing innovative sweet flavors."

T. Hasegawa continues to grow the company's world-class team and is currently accepting applications from other experienced flavor chemists to add to its growing R&D and production groups. Visit www.thasegawa.com to learn more.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

