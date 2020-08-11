T. Hasegawa USA Inc. Appoints New Senior Leadership Team Member with Mr. Jim Yang as Vice President of Research & Development

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Hasegawa USA Inc. is pleased to announce an update to its senior leadership team through the appointment of Mr. Jim Yang as vice president of research & development. He will oversee all of research & development which includes flavor development, applications, flavor library and regulatory.

"Mr. Yang brings a strong industry track record which will be vital for T. Hasegawa's future growth and will enable us to continue innovation and commercial success," stated Tom Damiano, CEO. "We have a significant growth opportunity to build out our product portfolio through aggressive, thoughtful innovation efforts, and we need a champion to head that initiative and drive our brand, combined with his commitment to our culture, which makes him an incredible addition to our leadership team. We will be looking to Mr. Yang to drive the changes and choices we need to make to be successful in this new environment, and as we look to build the next wave of growth for the company. We are delighted to have Mr. Yang become a member of our team and collaborate with our customers, molding a winning formula for long-term success."

Mr. Yang earned his B.S. in Food Science from North West Agriculture University in Shannxi, China and achieved an M.S. in Food Science & Technology from Oregon State University. Mr. Yang is a Certified Flavor Chemist by the Society of Flavor Chemists. With over 27 years' experience in the flavor industry, Mr. Yang has worked previously within companies such as Mane Inc., Agilex Flavors & Fragrances and Kerry Group. Mr. Yang was tasked in transforming research & development with an international assignment located in Shanghai, China where he led the build out of new processes, product launches and partnering with internal team members to ensure strategy alignment.

"I am honored to have been chosen for this important position, especially given the company's renewed focus on discovery and developing a world class flavor portfolio", says Mr. Yang. "T. Hasegawa's rich history of innovation allows me to continue building our talented R&D team, who care deeply about translating great science into flavors that make a difference for our customers taste profiles. I believe there is a significant opportunity to accelerate this effort and am looking forward to joining the team on this mission. I'm pleased we have the benefit of T. Hasegawa's long-standing experience and proven track-record in building exceptional flavors, which will be instrumental as we aim to generate value for customers through T. Hasegawa's commitment to investing in research and development."

