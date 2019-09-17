T. Hasegawa USA set to exhibit at Supply Side West 2019

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. announced today that it will be exhibiting for the first time at Supply Side West where it will introduce its latest products and services located in booth #1245.

"We look forward to showcasing our flavor capabilities to attendees that are on-trend with market demands and innovative taste profiles that create value," said Tom Damiano, CEO. "We picked Supply Side West because it's always been important for me to provide a platform for our team to demonstrate how we have built our customer centric reputation for over a century. Our palette of unique ﬂavors are a direct reﬂection of our creativity and strong understanding of the market."

Mark Webster, Vice President of Sales, stated, "We continue to see unparalleled growth and affinity for our flavors, especially in the natural sports and nutrition category. We are excited to share what our R&D and applications team have developed to stimulate attendees' taste buds. The options for our customers are endless, the flavors are outstanding and best of all we build partnerships with trust. We are looking forward to meeting with our current and potential new partners."

"Supply Side West attendees will have the opportunity to learn about T. Hasegawa and sample distinct creations like a Neapolitan Ice Cream whey protein shake which features a unique twist using the top flavors in ice cream and workout beverages: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. As protein continues to show growth in the food space, particularly in bakery, we developed a Japanese inspired chocolate protein bite with a citrus twist using our Sudachi flavor. A few more surprises in tea, soda, snack mix, savory and energy drinks will be featured at the show. We are excited for attendees to experience a taste of how we can customize flavors with delicious success," says, Doug Resh, Director, Commercial Marketing.

The T. Hasegawa team is ready for you at Supply Side West! Come visit our booth #1245. Trade shows are always a rewarding experience to network and learn about new products and innovative ideas. We look forward to being a part of your experience at Supply Side West.

About T. Hasegawa USA Inc.

Being a global top-10 ﬂavor and fragrance company, T. Hasegawa continues to pioneer the ﬂavor industry with a customer experience that is optimized to rapidly respond with technical expertise. We deliver superior products that meet all your requirements no matter how complex the demand. Recognizing that the food industry needs flexibility, we proactively listen to our customers' needs in an effort to develop better ways of delivering formulations that have excellent taste and aroma to fit form and function. For more information on innovations from T. Hasegawa please visit www.thasegawa.com.

Doug Resh

Director Commercial Marketing

714-522-1900

dresh@thasegawa.com

