T. Marzetti Company's 16 Brands Move to Cramer-Krasselt

C-K will begin immediately, taking over duties from incumbent MullenLowe Profero. New campaigns are expected in the fall. The agency's services for T. Marzetti will include advertising, media, programmatic, brand planning, digital, social media, public relations and more.

"We want consumers to fall in love with our brands when and where they choose – C-K understood this naturally," said Bob Holtcamp, T. Marzetti chief marketing officer. "In our search for an agency partner, it was the authenticity of C-K's work and their integrated approach, which focuses on creating value and connecting with consumers on their terms, that will help us share our story and drive growth in our brands. C-K has all the capabilities we need under one roof and we look forward to this partnership."

"At the core of T. Marzetti and each of their brands is a great story," noted C-K's President and COO, Karen Seamen. "The opportunity to further build these brands in consumer's hearts and minds – and on their dinner tables — is huge. We are excited to get to work."

About T. Marzetti Company:

The T. Marzetti Company, the specialty food subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation, markets a wide variety of foods for both the retail and foodservice markets. Brands include Marzetti®, New York Bakery ® and Sister Schubert's®. More information is available at www.TMarzettiCompany.com.

About Cramer-Krasselt:

Cramer-Krasselt is one of the largest independent, totally integrated agencies in the county with over $700 million in billings and over $400 million in media asset management.

With a mission to Make Friends, Not Ads®, C-K has built a reputation for changing perception and behaviors that lead to purchasing action for brands. It's how we helped Porsche achieve six years of consecutive record-breaking growth, how Corona became the #1 import and Pacifico grew 19% this year alone.

We've done it by interconnecting an ever-expanding range of disciplines from strategic branding to digital, social, analytics, media/programmatic, SEM, PR, UX and more.

Major brands include Benihana, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point and 9 others), Corona Extra, Edward Jones, Kroger Divisions, Meiomi Wine, Nikon, Pacifico Beer and Porsche. www.c-k.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-marzetti-companys-16-brands-move-to-cramer-krasselt-300665299.html

SOURCE Cramer-Krasselt

Related Links

http://www.c-k.com

