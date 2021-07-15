T-Mobile & Lumen Wireless Access Service Now Available on GSA's EIS Contract

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) have expanded their relationship to help government agencies leverage T-Mobile's 5G mobile network, combined with the Lumen edge computing platform, to rapidly deploy fixed wireless access service at field locations throughout the U.S.

The wireless access service from T-Mobile and Lumen is now part of the extensive Lumen product portfolio available to federal agencies via the General Services Administration's (GSA) 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. Lumen is one of nine vendors that were awarded a coveted spot on EIS, a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecom infrastructure services that meet strict government security standards.

"Government agencies need scalable, secure networks with edge cloud computing services located where essential data is acquired, analyzed and acted upon for quick and easy access," said David Young, senior vice president of the Lumen public sector and global hyperscaler business. "That's why we're offering a wireless access service designed to meet government agencies' mission needs out in the field, thanks to hundreds of thousands of Lumen fiber miles connected to various edge and cloud computing hubs and paired with T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network."

This service helps government agencies allocate bandwidth from one centralized location to multiple hubs and field sites, including pop-up locations, as part of smart government initiatives involving the internet of things (IoT). It can also be used to support mission critical applications, data access and storage, system backups, continuity of operations, emergency response and disaster recovery efforts at either permanent or temporary sites like field hospitals or command posts.

"By pairing America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network with the Lumen edge computing platform, we can deliver wireless access services to government agencies looking to optimize their mission critical networks and applications across cloud, data center and edge computing locations," said David Bezzant, vice president, T-Mobile for Government and Public Sector.

This joint wireless access solution addresses the pressing need of government agencies to transform their networks to meet IT modernization goals and tackle the data-intensive challenges facing them across a variety of use cases. It builds on the April announcement where the Lumen fiber network and edge computing assets are increasingly positioned alongside T-Mobile's industry-leading wireless network to serve customers in both the public and private sectors.

Additional Resources:

To learn more about the T-Mobile and Lumen strategic alliance, visit https://news.lumen.com/t-mobile-and-Lumen-announce-strategic-alliance

To learn how T-Mobile is supporting government, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/business/government

To learn more about how Lumen supports the public sector, visit: https://www.lumen.com/public-sector.html

For a current list of Lumen live and planned edge compute locations, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html#edge-computing-map

5G: Capable device required; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "will," "seeks," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the ability to realize the benefits of the partnership between T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies as expected or at all; Lumen's ability to safeguard its network, and to avoid the adverse impact of possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, or similar events impacting its network or the availability and quality of its services; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make the products of T-Mobile or Lumen Technologies less desirable or obsolete; Lumen Technologies' ability to meet the stated percentage of U.S. enterprise demand within the stated latency and the projected edge locations; and other risks referenced from time to time in T-Mobile's and Lumen Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in T-Mobile's and Lumen Technologies' SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon the forward-looking statements set forth herein, which speak only as of the date made. Neither T-Mobile nor Lumen Technologies undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about the intentions of T-Mobile or Lumen Technologies contained in any of their respective forward-looking statements reflects their respective intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and their respective assumptions as of such date. T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies may change their respective intentions, strategies or plans (including their respective plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com .

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Learn more about Lumen public sector capabilities on Twitter at @lumengov and on LinkedIn at @lumenpublicsector. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

