T-Mobile 5G Advanced network achieves world first with Ericsson AI RAN innovation

AI-native network delivers up to 15 percent performance gains

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson and T-Mobile have moved AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation into large-scale commercial trials on live 5G Advanced network traffic, representing continued progress in 5G Advanced and AI-native radio access network (RAN). This innovative software uses a neural network – running directly on the Ericsson TCO-optimized hardware – to predict rapidly changing radio conditions in real time, improving spectral efficiency and boosting downlink data rates to deliver a more consistent customer experience.

During trials with T-Mobile, the AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation feature achieved close to 10 percent increase in spectral efficiency and up to 15 percent boost in downlink throughput compared to legacy rule-based methods. Notably, these scaled live network results match earlier testing done across limited geographies, demonstrating the solution's adaptability to diverse environments as the two companies jointly broaden the footprint further.

By enabling faster, more intelligent decision-making in the RAN, Ericsson's AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation software ensures reliable performance even in high-demand environments with poor radio frequency conditions. Customers experience smoother streaming, more responsive gaming, and uninterrupted video calls even during peak usage.

Grant Castle, Senior Vice President of RAN Engineering & Emerging Technologies T-Mobile, says: "Following our milestone as the first U.S. operator to deploy 5G Advanced nationwide in 2025, we're continuing to push the boundaries of RAN innovation. Our work with Ericsson on AI-native Scheduler with Link Adaptation demonstrates how real-time, AI-driven optimization can enhance spectral efficiency and throughput while delivering a more consistent experience for customers at scale."

Johan Hultell, Head of Product Line RAN Software, Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "AI is central to our vision for high-performing programmable networks. By embedding intelligence directly into RAN software, we can deliver real-time performance gains that enhance user experience while helping operators like T-Mobile maximize the value of their spectrum."

This work demonstrates the power of AI-native RAN capabilities. Ericsson and T-Mobile will continue to collaborate to identify new opportunities where AI can drive meaningful gains in network performance and efficiency.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Ericsson AI RAN

How to deploy AI in mobile networks (Ericsson white paper)

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SOURCE Ericsson