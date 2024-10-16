T-Mobile CFO, Former Costco CFO to Be Honored by Peers at 2nd Annual CFO Leadership Awards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrategicCFO360 and the CFO Leadership Council, part of Chief Executive Group, are excited to announce the honorees of the 2nd annual CFO Leadership Awards, celebrating excellence in one of the most demanding, fast-changing roles in business.

Meet the 2024 CFO Leadership Awards Honorees:

Peter Osvaldik, CFO and EVP, T-Mobile – CFO of the Year: Osvaldik steered T-Mobile to new heights, overseeing the groundbreaking T-Mobile-Sprint merger. The merger has expanded 5G coverage to over 330 million Americans and delivered a whopping more than $70 billion in shareholder value since 2020, while simultaneously leading the wireless industry in share taking and service revenue growth.

Richard Galanti, Former CFO, Costco – Lifetime Achievement Award: Over 40 years with Costco, Galanti's financial acumen built an empire of sustainable growth, with a 93% membership renewal rate and 17% annual stock growth.

Rising Stars recognizing CFOs earlier in their careers who have demonstrated tangible innovation, adaptability, initiative and strategic leadership:

Sandra Beaver , CFO, Evolus

, CFO, Evolus Bill Blankemeier , CFO, High Brew Coffee/Be-liv USA

, CFO, High Brew Coffee/Be-liv Jessica Elizabeth McClain, CFO, Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital

Join us for the Awards Event

The awards will be presented live on December 9, 2024 in New York City, as part of a half-day educational and networking program for CFOs. For more event details and to register, visit StrategicCFO360.com/awards.

About the CFO of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards

The 2024 CFO Leadership Awards Selection Committee includes: Alastair Borthwick, CFO, Bank of America; Susan Diamond, CFO, Humana; Jeff Epstein, Leader, Bessemer Venture Partners CFO Council; Former CFO, Oracle; Gary Millerchip, EVP and CFO, Costco; Leeny Oberg, EVP and CFO, Marriott International; Richard Puccio, EVP, Finance and CFO, Analog Devices; Rachel Ruggeri, CFO, Starbucks; Aradhana Sarin, Executive Director and CFO, AstraZeneca; Tracey Travis, EVP and CFO, The Estée Lauder Companies.

Joe Shalleck, Partner & Managing Director, AlixPartners, who acts as a special advisor to the judges throughout the process, said: "Faced with so many truly strategic challenges—from technology to talent—this year's honorees showcase the essential, painstaking work of CFOs, which goes well beyond the numbers. They have never been more central to the outperformance of truly great companies."

About the CFO Rising Stars Award

Presented for the first time, a steering committee narrowed the list of nominations down to 10 finalists, from which CFO Leadership Council members (including 2,500 across the U.S.) selected their top 3 votes. The Rising Star committee includes: Michael Anderson, CFO, Techmotive; Melinda Lawrence, CFO, Divcon Controls; Kim Dodge, CFO, Phoenix 3 Holdings; Tim Naddy, VP of Finance, The Savannah Bananas; and Natalie Quan, VP and CFO, Financial Strategy and Business Excellence, CalCPA.

"The role of the CFO has changed in recent years, and they have emerged as a true strategic partner to the CEO and leaders across the entire organization," said Jack McCullough, president of the CFO Leadership Council. "We felt that the contributions to their companies, and therefore to the global economy, needed to be recognized. It is our honor to be able to do so."

About StrategicCFO360

StrategicCFO360 is the community powered by Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member, designed to provide senior finance executives with the tools and insights they need to succeed as strategic leaders. StrategicCFO360 delivers timely research, informative thought leadership, dynamic conferences, and exclusive peer networks including the CFO Leadership Council and CFO Network. Learn more at StrategicCFO360.com

About The CFO Leadership Council

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers, as well as for the people and companies they lead. Our members realize this success through the collaborative and energetic community we foster, which helps them build a professional network of their peers, as well as involves them in engaging discussions that deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. The CFOLC has a global community of over 2,000 members and hosts more than 300 events per year.

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for U.S. business leaders, publishes Chief Executive magazine, ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, StrategicCFO360.com, StrategicCIO360.com and StrategicCHRO360.com, and produces conferences and roundtables that enable C-Suite leaders to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. CEG also convenes numerous peer networks including Chief Executive Network, the CFO Leadership Council and Corporate Board Member Network. Visit ChiefExecutiveGroup.com for details.

About AlixPartners

For more than forty years, AlixPartners has helped businesses around the world respond quickly and decisively to their most critical challenges—circumstances as diverse as urgent performance improvement, accelerated transformation, complex restructuring and risk mitigation. These are the moments when everything is on the line—a sudden shift in the market, an unexpected performance decline, a time-sensitive deal, a fork-in-the-road decision. But it's not what we do that makes a difference, it's how we do it. Tackling situations when time is of the essence is part of our DNA—so we adopt an action-oriented approach at all times. We work in small, highly qualified teams with specific industry and functional expertise, and we operate at pace, moving quickly from analysis to implementation. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients until the job is done, and only measure our success in terms of the results we deliver. Our approach enables us to help our clients confront and overcome truly future-defining challenges. We partner with you to make the right decisions and take the right actions. And we are right by your side. When it really matters.

