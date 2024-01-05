T-MOBILE NAMES DENTSU CREATIVE U.S. AS LEAD CREATIVE AGENCY

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile US, Inc. has named Dentsu Creative as its lead creative agency following a competitive review. The partnership goes beyond the traditional advertising and marketing status quo with the ambition of helping America's 5G leader continue to define its next era in the ever-changing wireless industry.

T-MOBILE NAMES DENTSU CREATIVE U.S. AS LEAD CREATIVE AGENCY (PRNewsfoto/Dentsu Creative)

"As the Un-carrier, we've always pushed the status quo to take a radically different approach to meeting consumer needs," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, T-Mobile. "As our brand has evolved — from the underdog to now the network leader — it's more imperative than ever that we continue to put the customer at the center of everything we do to ensure we deliver the most relevant and creative content and experiences. Dentsu Creative has set the bar high with their strategic, customer-centric approach and fresh ideas to help T-Mobile as we begin telling the next chapter of the Un-carrier story. We're ready to get rolling!" 

"It is an incredible honor to work with one of America's most iconic brands, and we can't wait for more people to experience the magic that is T-Mobile," said Abbey Klaassen, U.S. CEO, Dentsu Creative. "From the very start of the process it was clear there was shared ambition for pushing boundaries, which is exactly why we built Dentsu Creative -- to be able to take a holistic view of brands and incorporate results-driven strategic thinking that goes beyond advertising."

The relationship will be creatively led by Rafael Rizuto, Dentsu Creative's Chief Creative Officer, U.S. & Hispanic LATAM, and leverage the full breadth of Dentsu Creative's offering, including disruptive positioning, creative storytelling, social, performance and cultural fluency. The aim of this best-in-class team is to bring T-Mobile's ambitions to life across touchpoints and audiences to ultimately fuel the brand's continued growth into a new generation of customers.

Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, Dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

