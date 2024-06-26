T-Mobile Partners with Diamond Baseball Holdings as Presenting Sponsor of Music on the Diamond

Nationwide Concert Series Brings Music's Biggest Names – including Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett – to Iconic Ballparks in the Backyard of Communities Across the Country

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner and operator of select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB), today named T-Mobile as the presenting sponsor of Music on the Diamond, a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks.

Music on the Diamond, a first-of-its-kind offering from DBH, promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG), provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere. In partnership with T-Mobile, the concert series expands the role of Minor League ballparks as vibrant hubs of entertainment and culture, providing fans access to unforgettable experiences to see their favorite musicians right in the backyard of their community.

T-Mobile will light up stadiums in its signature magenta hue as headliners take the stage, plus VIP ticketholders can enjoy the "T-Mobile Front Row," giving them up-close access to performances along with an exclusive bar. T-Mobile customers can also head to the T-Mobile booth at stadiums to enjoy complimentary merch giveaways, food and beverage vouchers and more on a first-come, first-served basis — just another perk of having Magenta Status, the Un-carrier's suite of premium perks and experiences. Visit t-mobile.com/music to learn more.

"In partnership with T-Mobile, we're thrilled to elevate our Music on the Diamond concert series even further," said Andrew Judelson, Chief Commercial Officer at DBH. "T-Mobile shares DBH's commitment to best-in-class services, and together, we'll introduce our communities to the best concert-going experience that Minor League Baseball has to offer."

Music on the Diamond Presented by T-Mobile currently comprises four remaining headline concerts, with three stops featuring three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in history at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including the top honor for Entertainer of the Year. The series rounds out with a highly anticipated appearance from country music superstar, Thomas Rhett.

Music on the Diamond Presented by T-Mobile Tour Dates:

Miranda Lambert : June 29 – Momentum Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland RockHounds ( Midland, TX ) July 26 – Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves ( Pearl, MS ) September 28 – AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds ( Memphis, TN )

: Thomas Rhett : October 20 – Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies ( Fresno, CA )

:

The concert series is expected to expand to more artists and ballparks over the coming months and years, with updates announced throughout the year, promising even more opportunities for fans to experience the magic of Music on the Diamond. Tickets are on sale now to the public. For more information, visit musiconthediamond.com.

T-Mobile is no stranger to America's national pastime — the Un-carrier is also the Official Wireless Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Little League Baseball and Softball through 2028. The company is committed to innovating the baseball fan experience with its award-winning 5G network, bringing more to the game for years to come.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

