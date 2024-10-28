T-Neuro Pharma to Presents Expanded Alzheimer's Disease Blood Biomarker Assay at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Neuro Pharma, a leading biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will present new research on its T-Track blood biomarker assay for Alzheimer's at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference.

The poster presentation, scheduled for Oct. 31 in Madrid, Spain, will showcase the company's progress in expanding the applicability of its innovative diagnostic tool.

The presentation, "Levels of age-related CD8 T cells binding HLA track with Alzheimer's disease status in HLA-A2+ and HLA-A2- patients: expansion of a flow cytometric blood biomarker assay to all patients," will be presented by Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., CSO of T-Neuro Pharma.

Key Findings:

The original T-Track assay, which detects changes in blood T cells corresponding to AD by counting T cells recognizing a specific peptide+HLA-A2, has been limited to patients expressing HLA-A2.

New research assessed whether T-Track could be expanded to HLA-A2-negative patients by counting T cells that recognized HLA irrespective of peptide and A2 subtype.

Results showed that even with lower levels of T cells bound to HLA in HLA-A2-negative patients, their binding corresponds with AD status with similar accuracy as the original assay.

This breakthrough provides a foundation for expanding T-Track to all patients, including minorities with proportionally more HLA-A2-negative individuals.

"We are excited to share these promising results with the scientific community at CTAD," says Wheeler. "Our findings suggest that we can potentially make the T-Track assay accessible to a much broader patient population, which could significantly impact early detection and monitoring of Alzheimer's."

T-Neuro Pharma invites conference attendees to visit their poster presentation to learn more about this research. The company will also schedule meetings during the conference to discuss potential collaborations and partnerships.

About T-Neuro Pharma

T-Neuro Pharma is a biotechnology research company that develops early-stage diagnostics for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company targets early events in these devastating conditions, to allow sooner intervention that can improve the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit the company's website or contact [email protected] for media interviews.

