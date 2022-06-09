T-PAIN’S FIRST ANNUAL “WISCANSIN FEST” TO BE GLOBALLY LIVESTREAMED ON LIVEONE

Commemorating a year as part of LiveOne subsidiary PodcastOne's roster, all live sets at Wiscansin Fest will be interspersed with pre-recorded clips from T-Pain's PodcastOne-produced/distributed podcast/vodcast Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain. This shows the synergy with LiveOne's flywheel: blending live events, livestreaming, and podcasting to create a hybrid entertainment experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with T-Pain to bring his 'Wiscansin Fest' to LiveOne's global audience," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "As a member of our PodcastOne talent team, we've seen first-hand how T-Pain connects with talent and fans. This event showcases LiveOne's 360 approach - live music, livestreaming and podcasting - in one collective experience. It will be an unforgettable night with the hottest emerging and established artists in hip hop."

"I'm super excited to team up with LiveOne to globally stream the first-ever 'Wiscansin Festival'," said T-Pain. "'Wiscansin Fest' has been something I wanted to plan for years now and finally it is happening. This will be an annual event moving forward and there is something super special about capturing the very first one. It is going to be a party and I want people who won't physically be at the venue to be able to experience it as well."

Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but he also reshaped the fabric of their respective cultures. Beyond moving over 50 million singles, gathering billions of streams, picking up six GRAMMY® Awards, and selling out shows on multiple continents, T-Pain's voice could be heard loud and clear as "All I Do Is Win" soundtracked President Barack Obama's entry into the White House Correspondents' Dinner. It continued during the "most popular" NPR Tiny Desk concert in the series' history, not to mention when he shocked audiences everywhere as the first-ever winner of FOX's smash The Masked Singer. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence now transcends generations. Simultaneously, the man born Faheem Rasheed Najm shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label honcho for Nappy Boy Entertainment, expert drift driver, actor, author and now podcast host.

LiveOne's platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews, as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. LiveOne and PodcastOne have powered global pay-per-view, livestream and podcast hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Adam Carolla, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Blake Shelton, B-Real, BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Harbinger, Kacey Musgraves, Kail Lowry, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kygo, LadyGang, Madonna, Melissa Gorga, Monsta X, Paul McCartney, Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa, and Yungblud.

About T-Pain

Fans keep watching him from every angle as his presence continues to grow. He started streaming on Twitch way back in 2014 and attracted a faithful audience of over 756K followers on the platform. He even builds his own gaming rigs with a little help from the missus and joined forces with Corsair, Origin PC, Scuf Gaming and Elgato to develop a series of productions—a T-Pain/Nappy Boy Gaming controller, laptop, and headphones collaboration. Exhibiting a longstanding affinity for drifting, he remains a prominent participant in the drift community as well. He owns three custom cars with the latest built by Von Gittin Jr., while he built a second drift car by himself during quarantine. He's also developed a diverse filmography, appearing in Lottery Ticket, Furious 7, and, most recently, in 2021's Tom & Jerry as Tom's singing voice. He runs both Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Gaming, home to Big Cheese KIT, Granny, Cardboard Cowboy and more.

However, T-Pain's voice takes center stage once again, as he gears up to release new music later this year.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of April 25, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.26 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

