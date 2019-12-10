T-Rex Identified as #1 Gov Cloud Provider

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government recently revealed their report titled "The State of Federal Cloud" where T-Rex Solutions was identified as the #1 Cloud Service Provider in the federal civilian space. The report detailed federal IT priorities and captured the unprecedented investments that federal agencies are making in cloud services using public, private and hybrid deployment models. Spending will ramp up significantly beginning in 2020 based on Bloomberg's analysis of federal agency budget allocations and the structure of agency IT Portfolios. T-Rex was also ranked the #1 contractor deploying Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to the federal government ahead of GDIT, Leidos, and Unisys.

The federal government's cloud computing strategy released in October of 2018 called Cloud Smart, evolved the predecessor 2010 Cloud First Strategy by encouraging agencies to explore commercial cloud services. The new Cloud Smart Strategy is designed to help agencies with the challenges of elastic cloud computing, evolving government cybersecurity tools and processes, and developing the cloud computing skills of the federal IT workforce.

"We have been very busy these past 2+ years helping the Census Bureau move and secure its mission in the Cloud. The Census Bureau has implemented the largest FedRAMP Moderate Public Cloud modernization effort in terms of size, scale, and complexity. We look forward to sharing these experiences and lessons learned with other federal agencies who wish to migrate and secure their mission applications in the Cloud. Our solutions are tailorable, and we are ready to partner", said Sean Murphy, Chief Development and Innovation Officer of T-Rex.

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm now ranked the #1 government civilian cloud vendor and #1 Iaas/PaaS government vendor by Bloomberg. T-Rex is also ranked #270 on the Inc 5000 List, a Top 20 Cloud Technology Provider according to CIO Review, #3 on the Washington Business Journal Fast 75 List, #87 on Washington Technology Top 100 Companies for IT and Professional Services, and #3 on the Greater Washington Areas Good Business List.

T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving our clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

