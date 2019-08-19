T-Rex makes the Inc. 5000 List for 4th Year as a Fastest Growing Company Standing out Among Mid-Tier Government Sector Firms

GREENBELT, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Inc. 5000 ranked the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies and T-Rex is proud to be ranked at #270. T-Rex is the #1 fastest growing company among mid-tier Government Services Sector firms with revenues above $100M. Of the 34 companies to have made the list for four years in the Government Services Sector, T-Rex is the 2nd fastest growing company. T-Rex's 2018 revenue of $259.4 million, represents a 3-year growth of 1,622%. The company was also ranked as #23 for Top Washington, DC Companies and #14 for Top Maryland Companies.

To have this type of sustainable growth is quite an accomplishment for a firm in the government sector and is a testament to the company's leadership, staff, and depth of expertise as a federal government IT consultant. T-Rex provides critical IT services and support to several federal agencies, including the USCB, DHS, USDA, and GSA. The T-Rex Quality Management System (QMS) was granted the highest level of certifications for ISO 9001, CMMI-DEV Level 3, and CMMI-SVC Level 3 after a thorough independent examination.

"We are humbled to have moved up so significantly on the list among our government sector peer group. With growth comes new challenges but we are proud of the federal IT modernization projects that have brought us this far. Now our challenge is to keep up the pace, and we are working hard to do so," says Sean Murphy, Chief Development and Innovation Officer.

Ranking Qualifications

The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by the first week of the starting calendar year, and therefore able to show three full calendar years of sales. Additionally, they had to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31 of the last year measured. Revenue in the initial year must have been at least $100,000, and revenue in the most recent year must have been at least $2 million.

About T-Rex

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm, ranked the #4 government cloud vendor by Bloomberg and recent newcomer to the Washington Technology Top 100 List . T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving our clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com and www.inc.com/profile/t-rex-solutions or contact Kelly Ralston at 703-742-0566 x562 or Kelly.Ralston@trexsolutionsllc.com.

