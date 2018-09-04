T-Rex Solutions LLC Recognized as a Fastest Growing Private Company on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,428 Percent

GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex Solutions LLC is proud to announce that it has earned a spot as #349 on the 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Within its own industry—government services providers—T-Rex ranked #28. Among its peers, government contractors with $100M-$200M in annual revenue, T-Rex ranked #2. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the third time since 2014. We attribute our growth and agility to our talented workforce. Government clients who require an effective, secure solution to modernizing their critical applications view us as a proven industry partner," said Trevor Wilby, Founder and CEO of T-Rex Solutions.

Making the list gets increasingly harder as a company's base grows. In fact, T-Rex is part of an elite group—over the years only one in four companies has made the list three times. "If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter.

The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a four-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent. Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. On average, the companies in the 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent.

To learn more about T-Rex on the Inc. 5000, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/t-rex-solutions.

About T-Rex Solutions

Founded in 1999, T-Rex is a mid-size systems integrator who leads the way for secure government IT transformation by leveraging next-gen integrated IT solutions for large, mission critical applications. Our talented employees apply agile methodologies and cutting-edge technologies to develop, integrate, operate and protect our government customers' mission critical applications and data through innovative engineering solutions. We apply a disciplined engineering approach to solving complicated problems combined with a management methodology that emphasizes quality and prioritizes security. T-Rex offers both IT and professional services to numerous Federal agencies and is a leader in providing high quality and innovative solutions in the areas of Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Cyber Security, and Big Data Engineering. For more information, visit www.trexsolutionsllc.com.

