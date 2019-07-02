T-Rex Solutions Takes its Place on Washington Technology's Top 100 List

GREENBELT, Md., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Rex Solutions is pleased to announce its first appearance on the Washington Technology Top 100 List. This list ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market based on their prime contract obligation during a given fiscal year. T-Rex's appearance at #87 reflects its recent growth and credibility as a provider of a full suite of IT Modernization services.

T-Rex is a twenty-year-old, privately held company based in Greenbelt, MD. The company serves as the Technical Integrator for the 2020 Census, supporting the Census Bureau's IT modernization in advance of the upcoming Decennial count. The program sets T-Rex apart as one of the largest IT modernization efforts to be implemented across the federal government in terms of its size, scale and complexity. T-Rex also supports high profile agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) providing strategic advisory services and intelligence analytic support, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs providing strategic advisory services and project management support. T-Rex was also recognized by GSA and the USDA for its cloud adoption qualifications by being named as one of 10 awardees for the Infrastructure Optimization and Cloud Adoption Blanket Purchase Agreement.

This customer and project base helped T-Rex to be ranked by Bloomberg Government as the #4 largest Cloud Vendor to the Government earlier this year.

"This has been an exciting time for T-Rex in that we have been able to demonstrate our capabilities with the trust of agencies that have critical missions to execute. We take this work very seriously and work hard every day to support their missions. Our appearance on the Top 100 List is a great acknowledgement of the work, dedication and expertise of our employees," said Seth Moore, Chief Executive Officer of T-Rex Solutions.

Established in 1999, T-Rex Solutions is a proven mid-tier IT professional services firm, recognized as a "fastest growing company" on the Inc. 5000 list and is ranked the #4 government cloud vendor by Bloomberg. T-Rex is an agile, dominant force in government IT modernization and transformation. The company leverages skills and professional services with powerful next-gen technology to relentlessly drive innovation and blaze new paths in solving our clients' complex challenges. T-Rex has deep technical expertise in Cloud Adoption and Infrastructure Optimization, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering and Analytics, Systems Integration and Development, and Mission Critical Services.

T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world's largest mission critical systems for government clients who need to leverage the power of big data and implement complex IT modernization projects with aggressive schedules, large scale, and advanced cybersecurity protection. T-Rex takes pride in fostering a culture of innovation, mitigating risk, saving time and money, and improving benefit-to-cost ratios for our federal government clients.

