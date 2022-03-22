T-ROC BECOMES DEALER FOR FIVE USCELLULAR WIRELESS STORES IN NEBRASKA

MIAMI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it is now the dealer for five UScellular store locations in Nebraska. In this role, T-ROC serves as the full wireless retailer supporting UScellular's network.

"We're thrilled about the relationship we have established with UScellular and what it means for the communities in Nebraska," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "T-ROC is positioned to continue to support UScellular with the people and technology that enables them to provide excellent communications services and products."

Following the highly successful opening of three UScellular locations in Nebraska in October 2021 – located in Lincoln, Fremont, and Grand Island – T-ROC recently welcomed two new stores in Lexington and Gretna, making it one of the largest dealer of stores in Nebraska. Grand opening celebrations were held for the two new locations on March 18th, 19th, and 20th.

The UScellular Nebraska stores operated by T-ROC are located at:

Lincoln Cornhusker

2662 Cornhusker Hwy., Suite 12

Lincoln, NE 68521

Fremont

3220 East Elk Lane, Suite 100

Fremont, NE 68025

Grand Island

1330 S. Locust St., suite C

Grand Island, NE. 68801

Lexington

607 N Plum Creek Parkway

Lexington, NE 68850

Gretna

11910 Standing Stone, #104

Gretna, NE 68028

UScellular's Nebraska storefronts reflect the local feel of the community, boasting painted murals that display the sights and elements that represent each community. The stores welcome customers and attend to all of their wireless needs. The existing stores are approximately 1,600 square feet and the two new locations in Lincoln and Gretna are approximately 1,000 square feet.

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

