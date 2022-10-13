T-ROC OPENS NEW LOGISTICS WAREHOUSE FACILITY TO MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it opened a new Logistics Warehouse Facility in Doral, Florida near its headquarters of Coral Gables. The facility features enhanced inventory and shipping tools to further expand its suite of services to T-ROC clients including high demand services like product assembly and their latest technology the VIBA solution.

The warehouse will handle the rapidly growing logistics needs supporting T-ROC's internal programs and clients. It will enable full-service fulfillment needs for clients after outgrowing its prior facility. The opening is a celebrated advancement in inventory management and upgraded shipping software for T-ROC's Adaptable Solutions team. The new facility will further enable T-ROC to meet its clients needs when it comes to both people and technology solutions, such as field teams, merchandising, shopper insights, RFID, and VIBA.

VIBA is T-ROC's answer to a host of pain points retailers face including staff shortages, lost sales, and lack of data. The revolutionary software platform acts as a digital-video live agent answer for delivering sales, service, and support. By connecting customers to live support in the form of a digital avatar or real person, it answers the logistical needs for both sales and customer service support. The new Logistics Warehouse will enable T-ROC to get VIBA totems to their final destinations even more rapidly. Additionally, T-ROC can service VIBA clients quickly because everything is executed in-house.

"Reaching any major milestone is only achieved through incredible teamwork, which is exactly what went into opening this new T-ROC facility," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "We want to give special applause to our team as the fulfillment services and solutions made possible by the warehouse will go a long way in ensuring T-ROC continues to provide outstanding solutions to our clients."

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

