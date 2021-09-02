T-ROC Ranks for Fourth Consecutive Year on South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC) has ranked #18 in South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Fastest-Growing Companies in South Florida: Revenue Over $25 Million. This is the fourth consecutive year T-ROC joins the prestigious list alongside fellow organizations forging the future of business in South Florida and beyond.

"Everyone has struggled as the pandemic continues to affect daily life and we feel fortunate to be able to celebrate wins both for our company and for the region," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "We're honored to be recognized and we admire the many other successful businesses on this year's list. We look forward to a bright future and continuing to provide the power of people and technology to retail leaders everywhere."

T-ROC was selected based on its demonstrated growth over the past three years. It continues to be a champion of progress in South Florida and beyond, optimizing retail needs and shaping the future of the industry.

The Fastest-Growing Companies list is a compilation of two Top 25 lists: one for companies with more than $25 million in annual revenue, and one for companies with less than $25 million in annual revenue. The full list of esteemed organizations that achieved this year's recognition is available here.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

