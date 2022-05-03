T-ROC UNVEILS NEW WEBSITE AND CAREER PORTAL EMBRACING THE POWER OF PEOPLE AND TECHNOLOGY

MIAMI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces the unveiling of its dynamic new corporate website and career portal, TROCglobal.com. The newly designed platform is a digital landscape that showcases the solutions and capabilities that T-ROC's Fortune 500 clients embrace for success. It also serves as a career portal, where those interested in joining the team of 7,000 T-ROCers and 20,000 gig force workers strong, can learn about new opportunities as well as the ethos of the company.

The retail leader boasts unparalleled technology, as seen with its introduction during the pandemic of the first omnichannel engagement solution, VIBA (Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador). It turns stores, phones, computers, tablets, signage, billboards, displays and any other medium into a 24/7/365 sales force that connects customers instantly with a Live Agent or lifelike Virtual Brand Ambassador. The new website includes opportunities to schedule a demo of the solution.

"Our compelling new website brings the energy and emotion of T-ROC to the screen for our clients and the people we look forward to welcoming to the team. People are essential to our technology and we worked to convey that with our new website," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "We've worked hard to create a powerful platform that illustrates our vision in an easy-to-navigate design. It informs while educating visitors about the success that can result from integrating the T-ROC solutions with any business."

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

